Southlake Carroll wins in walk-in mode; Prosper beats two No.1 teams
Tyson Drake scored the winning run on a sacrificial volley from Clark Springs in the bottom of the eighth as Southlake Carroll’s baseball team beat the Byron Nelson Trophy Club 4-3 on Friday.
Byron Nelson scored twice with two strikeouts in the top of the seventh to tie 3-3 for extra innings. Hudson Whites RBI Singles Cut Carrolls leads 3-2, and Will Gallagher scored from an error.
Tyler White did a homerun for Carroll (15-12, 6-1 District 4-6A), and Ryan Pehrson pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the victory. White, a Texas Tech signer, was 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI for Byron Nelson.
Flower Mound finishes District 6-6A title
Landrie Harris and Courtney Cogbill each had two RBIs, and Harris pitched a five-hitter and struck out 11 goals as the Flower Mound softball team beat Plano East 7-1 Thursday to clinch the District 6-6A title.
Flower Mound (23-1-1, 11-0) has won 21 straight games and is three games ahead of runner-up Flower Mound Marcus (17-5-1, 8-3) with three district games to play. Flower Mound owns the one-on-one tiebreaker because he swept away his two district clashes with Marcus.
Prosper beats two No.1-ranked teams
It was quite a week for Prosper, as the school softball and baseball teams beat their No. 1 ranked opponents in the Dallas area on two straight days.
Prosper dominated his softball game with Denton Guyer, winning 11-1 Wednesday as Josey Dodgson went 2 for 3 with four runs batted in on a 10-stroke attack and Elissa Griffin pitched a four-hitter and went retired Sept. Prosper, ranked No. 5 in the region, avenged a 7-5 loss to District 5-6A co-leader Guyer (16-2-1, 7-1) on March 11.
Prosper (19-3-1, 7-2) returned on Friday and routed McKinney 15-0 in five innings as Abbey Beasley threw a hitter and struck out seven. Prospers’ lineup Jessica Malan, Mississippi State promise Gabrielle Coffey, Maryland promise Sydney Lewis and Fresno State promise Elizabeth Moffitt combined to go 9 for 15 with nine runs and six RBIs.
In baseball, No.2 Prosper extended his winning streak to 14 games on Thursday by beating No.1 Rockwall-Heath 3-2 in a non-district game between the area’s top two teams. Prosper scored all three runs early in the second and Texas A&M promises Lucas Davenport and Josh Barnhouse combined to pitch a five-hitter with eight strikeouts. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 in the state by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Heath (19-5-1) is No. 3 and Prosper (20-6) is No. 8.
BASEBALL
Devin Reyna and Andrew Lovato, the colony: Reyna pitched a full four-hittering game, and Lovato was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI as the No. 4 team in the SportsDays 5A-others table beat No. 2 Lovejoy 5-3. The Colony (15-6-2, 7-1) took a one-game lead over Lovejoy (19-6, 6-2) in District 10-5A and swept their two District games.
Gray Rowlett and Robert Cranz, Keller: Rowlett, a signatory from the Northwest State, failed to strike for the round, finishing 3 for 4 with three runs and three runs batted in to lead the States’ fourth-ranked Class 6A team to a victory 10-0 over Keller Central. Cranz, a signatory from Wichita State, struck out all 12 batters he faced and struck out 10 while combining with Max Miller on a five-inning hit for Keller (20-4, 6-1 District 4-6A).
Caden Mitchell and Noah Bentley, Celina: Mitchell was 4 for 4 with two runs and four RBIs, and Bentley was 3 for 4 with a homerun, three runs and three runs batted in as the seventh-ranked 4A Team of the States defeated Melissa 13. -3. Celina (18-6, 7-0 District 9-4A) has won nine in a row.
AJ Smith-Shawver, Colleyville Heritage: The Texas Tech signatory struck out 11 goals in 5 1/3 innings in an 8-3 win over Denton. He also went 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI.
Tyler Schott, Flower Mound Marcus: The Dallas Baptist signing threw a three hitter and struck out nine as the region’s fourth-ranked 6A team beat Plano West 7-2. Jake Duer had two hits, two runs and two RBIs as Marcus improved to 16-8-1.
Walker Polk and Tanner Sever, Coppell: They each did a homerun, and they combined to go 4 for 6 with three runs and four RBIs as the region’s sixth-ranked 6A team beat Hebron 5-1.
Landon Kinder, Northwest Eaton: He threw a three-stroke shutout in a 5-0 win over Keller Fossil Ridge as Eaton (21-5, 5-2) remained one game behind Keller and Southlake Carroll in District 4-6A.
Wes Duncan, Denton Guyer: He did a home run and got two RBIs in a 5-4 win over Allen. Landon Jeter allowed three hits and a run in 4 1/3 innings of relief for Guyer.
Zack Zarko, Hurst LD Bell: He singles, doubled, trebled, scored three and got three RBIs in a 15-3 win over North Crowley.
SOFTBALL
Vanessa Hollingsworth, Forney: The Missouri signatory had a homerun and was 2 for 3 with four RBIs as the No.9 team in the SportsDays 5A-Other Zones table beat North Forney 7-1. Hollingsworth has 13 homers and 53 RBIs for Forney (16-6, 9-1 District 13-5A), and she has five homers in the last five games.
Cameron Timmons, Southlake Carroll: She pitched smooth and struck out 15 in a 5-0 win over Keller Central.
Madison McClarity, Sachse: Texas Tech’s promise doubled three times, was 4 for 4, scored four runs and got seven RBIs as the 13th-ranked 6A team in the States beat Garland Naaman Forest 25-0 in three innings. . McClarity also threw a one-shot shutout and struck out six as Sachse (16-5-1, 9-1) remained tied with Wylie (17-4, 9-1) for first place in the district. 9-6A after Wylie beat Rowlett 15-0 on Friday. Kayla Olthouse did a homerun and was 3 for 3 with five RBIs in Sachses’ victory.
Makayla Cox, Frisco Reedy: She struck out 11 and pitched a full game, and she was also 2 for 3 with an RBI in a 5-2 win over Frisco Heritage, a team ranked No. 10 in the SportsDays 5A-others poll. Alyssa Thompson was 2 for 3, scored three points and stole two goals for Reedy (11-4 overall and 9-5A). Heritage (12-3 overall and in the district) entered Friday with a one game lead over Frisco Memorial in 9-5A.
Alexis Telford, Allen: Stephen F. Austin signatory threw a two-stroke shutout as the region’s fourth-placed 6A team beat Little Elm 3-0. Allen (19-5-2, 7-1) was tied for first place with Denton Guyer in District 5-6A.
ten
Back-to-back wins for the Jesuits after the Sixth-ranked Class 6A baseball team in the States defeated Richardson Berkner 14-1. Jesuit (24-4, 9-0 District 7-6A) led the opposition 106-19 on their winning streak.
11
Back-to-back wins for the Keller Timber Creek softball team after the No.3 team in the SportsDays 6A standings defeated the Byron Nelson Trophy Club 5-3 to move up to 20-6-1.
13
Points scored early in the second by the South Grand Prairie softball team in an 18-0 three-innings loss to Arlington Sam Houston. Kenosha Bass had a homerun and had three RBIs in the game, and Cassidy Fixico pitched one without a hit and struck out seven.
+++
