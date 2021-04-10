UConn men’s football season 2021 review

UConn men’s football kicked off the 2021 season by sending Sacred Heart in a comfortable way. Fresh off a solid preseason and that season-opening momentum, there was cautious optimism around the program despite a roster in rebuild mode and a glove of a spring calendar.

Fast forward two months where the current state of the program is likely to make UConn football fans squeamish. I suggest taking plenty of breaks and watching Cyle Larin or Andre Blake highlights as you read this analysis of the Huskies collapse.

UConn finished his spring season 1-6-1, scoring two huge goals while conceding 15. The loss of head coach Ray Reid even before the start of the season certainly played a part, with the legendary coach taking a leave to deal with a personal matter. They also missed three games due to complications from COVID-19 and have lost several players due to injuries. In short, it was a Murphys Law season for the Huskies where everything that could have gone wrong went wrong.

Ian Bethune / The UConn Blog

One of the few bright spots of the season has been a 0-0 draw at Morrone Stadium against a Seton Hall side who currently sit at 7-1-1. Another has been the play of freshman Giancarlo Vaccaro, who looks like a building block after starting all seven games and scoring one goal on five shots. Moussa Wades’ rise is also promising, and he tied the team lead in shots (eight) with Okem Chime, while second Jayden Reid also showed glimpses of impressive playing ability.

It was the silver liners in an otherwise dark season that certainly required some undermining. Overall, it was an uninspired spring for the Huskies who saw little attacking creativity. No matter how you defend, if you’re constantly running because you can’t keep the ball in possession, even the strongest defensive lines are doomed. As mentioned earlier, injuries certainly played a role as they lost senior captain Robin Lapert after just one game in addition to second-year defenseman Thomas Decottignies.

Apologies aside, this was an ugly first campaign for the new Joseph Morrone stadium. One caveat to the Huskies’ sad season was that the Big East division’s breakup for the spring season placed most of the conference heavyweights in the East. Several games against Seton Hall, No.2 Georgetown and Providence are not conducive to a rebuilding team looking for their bases. Overall, the Big East put three teams in the top 25 while Providence also received votes. In comparison, the American Athletic Conference that the Huskies recently left had the same amount.

So what’s the most direct line to be a consistent presence in the Top 25? Most football programs have their fair share of peaks and valleys. The durability and peak of these peaks depends on a variety of factors, but if you love UConn and have a large recruiting budget, the most important factor is how often you can match subclasses with a experienced list. The more players you find who can come in and play right away their first two years, the better. Keep them, develop them, and watch them go up in the documents of the whole conference when they are members of the upper class. Then pair them with the next wave of young subclasses. Rinse and repeat, and soon you will bring in talents based purely on reputation.

The problem is, this is a UConn male football model who shouldn’t have to follow because they already have. They are a blue blood who has sent the pros dozens of names, is said to be still in contention, and has the largest fan base in the country. But those days quickly become a distant memory. Even the 2018 race has to come with a sobering context, as a second-round berth at the NCAA tournament was inevitable. A perennial Top 25 team and a conference heavyweight is the house Reid has built, but the foundation of that house is crumbling and quickly.

Ian Bethune / The UConn Blog

The fix won’t come right away, but there is an odd confidence that comes with taking licks all season long and learning from the experience. The shared misery of a season like this could be fuel for the kids as they head into the offseason and improve. And the young teams that stay tend to be very dangerous in a few years. Not only do they have experience, but they vividly remember the blows they took as young players.

The hope is that in the fall of 2021, the team will take the next step. However, it won’t be easier with the programmed opponents. While there are some winnable games against players like Xavier, Butler and DePaul, the Huskeis are also expected to face Marquette, who finished the regular season No. 24 domestically, and a talented team from Creighton.

The ties made against Seton Hall and New Hampshire (albeit preseason) show that the defensive backbone is there. But it doesn’t matter if UConn plays the Georgetown Hoyas or the Colonels of Center College. If they can’t find a way to create chances in the third attacker and turn possession into opportunity, they’ll fight again.

The disastrous season has been a baptism by fire for Wade, Reid and Vaccaro. If they take the next step, they will be promising pieces to build around Lapert (if he uses his extra year of eligibility) and junior Felix Metzler. But the sad reality is that it is unfair to expect UConn football to return to its glory days within six months and fans need to be prepared for a long road back.