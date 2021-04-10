Fashion brands seek to leave a lasting legacy in fine jewelry

When fashion designer Coco Chanel launched her first fine jewelry collection in 1932, established jewelry houses of the time insulted her. But if the Bijoux de Diamants line was unique at the time, it demonstrated that a fashion house could develop in fine jewelry and become a serious competitor for the incumbent operators.

Chanel made its second foray into fine jewelry in 1993, followed by Dior in 1999 and Louis Vuitton in 2001. More recently, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada and Armani have all introduced fine jewelry lines, while Gucci has opened a boutique. jewelry store on the Place de Paris. Vendôme in 2019.

At that time, branded jewelry made up 30% of a $ 90 billion market, up from 10% in 2008, according to Boston Consulting Group. Sarah Willersdorf, head of luxury at BCG, says that “fine jewelry collections can help elevate brands” and provide a means of increasing sales to wealthy clients.

However, getting into jewelry is not easy, even for a brand as big as Louis Vuitton. “The stone sellers didn’t necessarily think we were a legitimate customer,” says Michael Burke, Managing Director. “It was the same with designers – you had to convince [them] to get on board, even though we didn’t have any customers yet and we didn’t have the stones. You have to act in a very humble way, and you have to learn, and learning means 10 years minimum. “

Michael Burke, CEO of Louis Vuitton © Magali Delporte



However, to reap the rewards, new jewelry brands must differentiate themselves from their rivals and invest for the long term. “Simply put, no one needed another jewelry house in Place Vendôme to create a center stone ring surrounded by diamonds,” says Burke. Louis Vuitton has since patented its own diamond cuts and has partnered with the Lucara Diamond miner for the marketing and cutting of rough diamonds of 1,758 ct Sewelô and 549 ct Sethunya.

At Dior, artistic director Victoire de Castellane conveyed the avant-garde spirit of founder Christian Dior by initially avoiding the four large stones of jewelry – rubies, emeralds, sapphires and diamonds – in favor of amethysts or tourmalines, and using every color of lacquer imaginable. , which is anathema to many established jewelers.

At Chanel, jewelry is mixed with other creations of the house. “In 2020, we dedicated a collection of fine jewelry to tweed, a fabric dear to Mademoiselle Chanel,” explains Frédéric Grangié, president of Chanel watches and jewelry.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of its Chanel N ° 5 perfume this year, the Parisian brand has unveiled a collection including a 55.55 carat diamond necklace, although it will not be for sale. “Creating jewelry is thinking long term; our creations must have a meaning now and in 20 years, and this project is conceived in this way too ”, declares Grangié.

Chanel 55.55 carat diamond necklace



Historically, the timelessness of fine jewelry and its aura of mystique have defined the difference between the fashion and jewelry industries. However, Willersdorf observed some productive cross-pollination between the two. “Today in fine jewelry, the emphasis is much more on novelty and excitement,” she says. “Even the shift in the market from more national and local jewelry brands to larger, more global brand players could be interpreted as following the fashion.”

Fashion houses have also been able to offer more affordable costume jewelry alongside fine jewelry without harming their brand.

“Previously, Mademoiselle Chanel mixed fantasy and high jewelry, so we see these two professions consistent with the image of our house,” explains Grangié.

It is unlikely that jewelry houses could do the same and maintain their brand exclusivity although, for the past 15 years, they have used a fashion industry model to introduce designer collections every year. entry level to extend their reach.

The jewelry lines of fashion brands have survived both the financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic, although they have a ways to go to emulate the longevity of jewelry houses such as Cartier, Boucheron or Chaumet, which have weathered centuries of political and commercial turmoil.

Remarkably, Chanel’s jewelry business has held up well during the pandemic, even without the support of e-commerce. “We know very well the turnover that e-commerce would represent, but we prefer to focus on the relationship with our customers”, explains Grangié.

At Louis Vuitton, Burke says the pandemic was an opportunity to reconnect with customers. “During the pandemic, we went from around 450 stores to 15,000, as every salesperson became a store manager,” he says, referring to using social media or the phone to communicate and sell to customers. “If you stick to product creativity and excellence in your relationships with your customers, you have a chance of becoming a 100 or 200 year old house,” he says.