From now on, sanitation workers will have a uniform dress code across India | India News







The uniforms were finalized after NIIFT, Mohali and NIIFT, Gandhinagar selected the best on the basis of design, comfort, durability and cost from a short list of 18 shortlisted models. The ministry received 39 applications from different cities for the Safaimitra Suraksha challenge.

The ministry sent letters to all states for the adoption of the uniform.

The standardized uniform was made for three categories – Swcahhta Prehari, which is engaged in underground cleaning of septic tanks or sewer pipes with safety equipment; Safai Mitra, those engaged in road sweeping and solid waste collection and for machine operators and supervisors of road sweeping and garbage collection or indirectly engaged in cleaning public spaces.

We continued with states to adopt mechanical cleaning of septic tanks and sewer lines. Only in extraordinary cases, if a cleaner has to enter these pipes, it must be fully equipped with safety parachutes. The aim is to ensure that no life is lost when cleaning sewer lines or septic tanks, an official said.

