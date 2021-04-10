Loyola a la Mode creates space for fashion-savvy students

Loyola a la Mode is a student organization founded with the intention of filling a niche that the school had no outlet before fashion.

Zyon Barbosa, president of Loyola A La Mode and senior in psychology, said she helped co-found the organization in her second year after noticing a gap in the art scene at Loyola.

I’m one of the club’s three founders, actually. Destiny Martin, Praise Tillman and I started the club because it’s a liberal arts school with so many outlets for people to be themselves, so why not a fashion club? said Barbosa.

Music industry senior Praise Tillman said the club aims to promote body positivity by being open to people of all different shapes and sizes.

We started Loyola a la Mode because we felt like we needed a place on campus where you can be trendy, but also have a positive body. There wasn’t a lot of body positivity on the Loyolas campus at the time, and there just wasn’t a real place you could be creative and really enjoy stepping into fashion if you were there, explained Tillman.

The organization has hosted an annual fashion show for the past two years and hopes to continue the annual event.

Loyola a la Mode used her Instagram page to showcase the student outfits. Students would send in their favorite outfits or trends for the week which they believe should be shared and showcased on the account.

The student organization also showcases student fashion in annual fashion shows.

The selection of Lolah Couture, a fashion brand owned by students by senior biology student Tomi Lolah, made this year’s star designer of the fashion show a true Loyola student. Last year, showcase was an unaffiliated designer at the school.

We have to outsource, we have to get local talent. Last year we didn’t use a student for our guest designer, so I was delighted that Tomi was a Loyola student, and we were supporting a Loyola brand, Tillman said.

Lolah Couture focuses on intricate and colorful patterns and materials straight from Lolah’s home country of Nigeria.

The Tomis line is gorgeous and super colorful, which fits our theme perfectly, so it was just good timing, said Barbosa.

Loyolas Homecoming’s return last year could start a new homecoming tradition. The students took part in the two fashion shows organized by Loyola A La Mode in 2020 and 2021.

This year, the main theme of the show was Kaleidoscope, where they focused more on monochrome patterns and looks based on the primary colors. Last year’s theme was Retrospect, “where the organization took you through decades of fashion from the 70s, 80s and up to the present day.

According to Barbosa, this year’s theme Kaleidoscope was presented by programming director Mauricia McKinney.

She’s brilliant and super creative, ”said Barbosa. “A kaleidoscope is an ever-changing pattern or sequence of objects and elements, so Mauricia thought it would be perfect to showcase the primary colors in monochrome looks. I loved the idea when she told me and everyone else too, Barbosa said.

The fashion show seems to give everyone a chance to have fun. So hopefully this becomes an annual homecoming event or just, says Barbosa. Everything went better than we expected and it was a great experience.

Tillman further explained that Kaleidoscope is not just about the visual element, but also the current state of affairs.

The kaleidoscopes, they change, they think, they move and they change over time, and we thought that would go really well with the weather and the social climate where you’re like Ok! things are changing things are moving, the colors are changing but were still there. So we were just trying to think of something positive that we could play with, Tillman said.

The organization hopes to continue this annual pace of organizing fashion shows as an event for the school, to give students the chance to dress up and step out of the role of normal, stressful student.