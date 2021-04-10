Fashion
Loyola a la Mode creates space for fashion-savvy students
Loyola a la Mode is a student organization founded with the intention of filling a niche that the school had no outlet before fashion.
Zyon Barbosa, president of Loyola A La Mode and senior in psychology, said she helped co-found the organization in her second year after noticing a gap in the art scene at Loyola.
I’m one of the club’s three founders, actually. Destiny Martin, Praise Tillman and I started the club because it’s a liberal arts school with so many outlets for people to be themselves, so why not a fashion club? said Barbosa.
Music industry senior Praise Tillman said the club aims to promote body positivity by being open to people of all different shapes and sizes.
We started Loyola a la Mode because we felt like we needed a place on campus where you can be trendy, but also have a positive body. There wasn’t a lot of body positivity on the Loyolas campus at the time, and there just wasn’t a real place you could be creative and really enjoy stepping into fashion if you were there, explained Tillman.
The organization has hosted an annual fashion show for the past two years and hopes to continue the annual event.
Loyola a la Mode used her Instagram page to showcase the student outfits. Students would send in their favorite outfits or trends for the week which they believe should be shared and showcased on the account.
The student organization also showcases student fashion in annual fashion shows.
The selection of Lolah Couture, a fashion brand owned by students by senior biology student Tomi Lolah, made this year’s star designer of the fashion show a true Loyola student. Last year, showcase was an unaffiliated designer at the school.
We have to outsource, we have to get local talent. Last year we didn’t use a student for our guest designer, so I was delighted that Tomi was a Loyola student, and we were supporting a Loyola brand, Tillman said.
Lolah Couture focuses on intricate and colorful patterns and materials straight from Lolah’s home country of Nigeria.
The Tomis line is gorgeous and super colorful, which fits our theme perfectly, so it was just good timing, said Barbosa.
Loyolas Homecoming’s return last year could start a new homecoming tradition. The students took part in the two fashion shows organized by Loyola A La Mode in 2020 and 2021.
This year, the main theme of the show was Kaleidoscope, where they focused more on monochrome patterns and looks based on the primary colors. Last year’s theme was Retrospect, “where the organization took you through decades of fashion from the 70s, 80s and up to the present day.
According to Barbosa, this year’s theme Kaleidoscope was presented by programming director Mauricia McKinney.
She’s brilliant and super creative, ”said Barbosa. “A kaleidoscope is an ever-changing pattern or sequence of objects and elements, so Mauricia thought it would be perfect to showcase the primary colors in monochrome looks. I loved the idea when she told me and everyone else too, Barbosa said.
The fashion show seems to give everyone a chance to have fun. So hopefully this becomes an annual homecoming event or just, says Barbosa. Everything went better than we expected and it was a great experience.
Tillman further explained that Kaleidoscope is not just about the visual element, but also the current state of affairs.
The kaleidoscopes, they change, they think, they move and they change over time, and we thought that would go really well with the weather and the social climate where you’re like Ok! things are changing things are moving, the colors are changing but were still there. So we were just trying to think of something positive that we could play with, Tillman said.
The organization hopes to continue this annual pace of organizing fashion shows as an event for the school, to give students the chance to dress up and step out of the role of normal, stressful student.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]