Salma Hayek Stuns In Phenomenal Bodycon Dress – And Fans Are Responding

Salma hayek was in a celebratory mood when she posted a selfie on Instagram and fans were almost at a loss for words.

the From dusk till dawn Star show off her famous curves with a throwback pic alongside another actress Patricia arquette.

Both women wore dresses with a plunging neckline and Patricia completed her look with a plastic Viking hat!

Salma Hayek shakes herself off the water imitating her pet dogs

Salma captioned the image from the 2020 Golden Globes: “Happy birthday to the lovely and talented @ patriciaarquette.”

While her feelings were appreciated, it was her award-winning look that attracted fan comments the most.

Next to a series of fiery and dazzling emojis, they wrote: “OMG,” and “wowzers!” with lots of comments on how they missed that photo opportunity the first time around.

Salma wished her friend Patricia Arquette a happy birthday

At the time of the awards show, Salma rocked the Gucci dress with confidence and when asked about her choice of dress – which sparked a major backlash – she said: “They could talk about worse things. I’m 53, why not!”

Salma recently adopted a very different look by posting a photo with tattoos.

She turned heads with her appearance in a tight white waistcoat, but that was only for her role in her new movie, The bodyguard of the hitman’s wife.

Salma’s Gucci dress was a huge hit at the 2020 Golden Globes

The Mexican-born star embraces her age and takes on an action-packed role in the upcoming film.

“Don’t let anyone tell you you’re too old,” she wrote to her fans on Instagram. “Get ready for this summer when, at 54, I get to do some of my best stunts ever.”

Salma has been open about the aging process and admits that while she sometimes feels a little less confident than when she was younger, she mostly has no problem aging.

It also opened toThe Guardianabout the pressures women feel to stay young and said: “It’s crazy. You have to be a lot better than your male colleagues. You still have to be a good wife and a good mother. And now you have to be skinny too. , and you must be looking 20 when you are 40.

“It’s too much. We have to stop with the crazy expectations, give ourselves a break.”

