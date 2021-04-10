Fashion
Salma Hayek Stuns In Phenomenal Bodycon Dress – And Fans Are Responding
Salma hayek was in a celebratory mood when she posted a selfie on Instagram and fans were almost at a loss for words.
the From dusk till dawn Star show off her famous curves with a throwback pic alongside another actress Patricia arquette.
MORE: Salma Hayek Looks Unreal As She Is Joined By Unexpected Guests
Both women wore dresses with a plunging neckline and Patricia completed her look with a plastic Viking hat!
WATCH: Salma Hayek shakes herself off the water imitating her pet dogs
Salma captioned the image from the 2020 Golden Globes: “Happy birthday to the lovely and talented @ patriciaarquette.”
While her feelings were appreciated, it was her award-winning look that attracted fan comments the most.
Next to a series of fiery and dazzling emojis, they wrote: “OMG,” and “wowzers!” with lots of comments on how they missed that photo opportunity the first time around.
MORE: Salma Hayek Looks Amazing In A Purple Swimsuit On The Beach
SEE: Salma Hayek sparks concern after injuring herself on vacation
Salma wished her friend Patricia Arquette a happy birthday
At the time of the awards show, Salma rocked the Gucci dress with confidence and when asked about her choice of dress – which sparked a major backlash – she said: “They could talk about worse things. I’m 53, why not!”
Salma recently adopted a very different look by posting a photo with tattoos.
She turned heads with her appearance in a tight white waistcoat, but that was only for her role in her new movie, The bodyguard of the hitman’s wife.
MORE: Salma Hayek stuns in fishnets and long hair extensions in new photo
SEE: Salma Hayek leaves fans speechless in latest swimsuit video
Salma’s Gucci dress was a huge hit at the 2020 Golden Globes
The Mexican-born star embraces her age and takes on an action-packed role in the upcoming film.
“Don’t let anyone tell you you’re too old,” she wrote to her fans on Instagram. “Get ready for this summer when, at 54, I get to do some of my best stunts ever.”
Salma has been open about the aging process and admits that while she sometimes feels a little less confident than when she was younger, she mostly has no problem aging.
MORE: Salma Hayek celebrates love in stunning selfie
It also opened toThe Guardianabout the pressures women feel to stay young and said: “It’s crazy. You have to be a lot better than your male colleagues. You still have to be a good wife and a good mother. And now you have to be skinny too. , and you must be looking 20 when you are 40.
“It’s too much. We have to stop with the crazy expectations, give ourselves a break.”
Find out more HELLO! American stories here
Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]