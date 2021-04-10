Mom and friends dress up as dinosaurs to boost children’s morale, but man calls police

Eviscerated mom was forced to give up on a fun dinosaur run after a stranger called the cops.
Samantha Clarkson and her pals were running through a public park dressed in 7ft tall lizard costumes.
The mom of three planned the race with five friends to boost the spirits of her children, Noah and Harry.
Anyone who said parenting was easy was obviously lying. It can be hard work! Fortunately, we now have a Facebook group for Scottish Moms and Dads to share their woes, worries, and winning tips.
Whether you’re a new parent looking for answers or just want to blow off some steam on the price of school uniforms today, our Scottish Mums and Dads Facebook group is the place to be. You can join here.
We also have a weekly Record Parenting newsletter filled with the latest news about moms and dads across Scotland along with helpful tips. You can register here.
But their joy was shortlived after an idiot stranger asked them if they had a permit and called the police.
Samantha and her fellow dinos, her husband Dean, their friends Deborah and Warren and their stepdaughters, Ella and Emily, were forced to flee Bolton Park, the Manchester Evening News reported.
Samantha, a childminder, said: We were having a wonderful time and the kids loved it, then we found out that some idiot had called the police, I couldn’t believe it.
We were just trying to cheer up some kids after such a miserable year, we didn’t hurt anyone.
We had no choice but to leave as we didn’t want to risk being arrested, although watching the police hunt six dinosaurs would have been funny.
Samantha informed everyone about the race on Facebook and invited them and their families.
And during the impromptu event, she made sure the crowd stayed socially distant and no one got too close.
Did you know that you can keep up to date with the latest news by signing up to our daily newsletter?
We send out a morning and noon newsletter covering the latest headlines every day.
We’re also sending out coronavirus updates at 5 p.m. on weekdays and a roundup of the week’s must-see stories on Sunday afternoons.
Registration is simple, easy and free.
You can insert your email address in the registration box above, click Subscribe and we’ll do the rest.
You can also subscribe and view the rest of our newsletters here.
Samantha added: We were concerned about the safety aspect and we made sure everyone took care of him, which is why my sons came.
Everyone was sane anyway, there was no problem.
Samantha, who runs a childcare business, said shortly after the event began, one of her sons was approached by the man in question.
She said: At first it was like he was just interested in what we were doing, he was asking questions.
But then he said, do you have a license?
And after that he called the police, that’s when we knew we had to leave. We didn’t want to be arrested or anything.
Samantha added: It was such a shame because the kids didn’t have much to do in the last 12 months, which is why we wanted to go out in the outfits.
The idea was just to make people laugh, and it was going very well until this man called the police.
Samantha was so angry about the altercation with the park man that she decided to put on her Dino costume and go to the park a second time.
She added: I didn’t want to let this man decide what we could and couldn’t do, so Dean and I went back to the outfits.
We had a great time and the kids loved it. Fortunately, we did not see the man again.
She now aims to break the world record for most people in dinosaur outfit in one place, which is currently set at 252.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos