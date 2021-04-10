Mom and friends dress up as dinosaurs to boost children’s morale, but man calls police

Eviscerated mom was forced to give up on a fun dinosaur run after a stranger called the cops.

Samantha Clarkson and her pals were running through a public park dressed in 7ft tall lizard costumes.

The mom of three planned the race with five friends to boost the spirits of her children, Noah and Harry.

But their joy was shortlived after an idiot stranger asked them if they had a permit and called the police.

Samantha and her fellow dinos, her husband Dean, their friends Deborah and Warren and their stepdaughters, Ella and Emily, were forced to flee Bolton Park, the Manchester Evening News reported.

Samantha, a childminder, said: We were having a wonderful time and the kids loved it, then we found out that some idiot had called the police, I couldn’t believe it.



We were just trying to cheer up some kids after such a miserable year, we didn’t hurt anyone.

We had no choice but to leave as we didn’t want to risk being arrested, although watching the police hunt six dinosaurs would have been funny.

Samantha informed everyone about the race on Facebook and invited them and their families.

And during the impromptu event, she made sure the crowd stayed socially distant and no one got too close.

Samantha added: We were concerned about the safety aspect and we made sure everyone took care of him, which is why my sons came.

Everyone was sane anyway, there was no problem.



Samantha, who runs a childcare business, said shortly after the event began, one of her sons was approached by the man in question.

She said: At first it was like he was just interested in what we were doing, he was asking questions.

But then he said, do you have a license?

And after that he called the police, that’s when we knew we had to leave. We didn’t want to be arrested or anything.



Samantha added: It was such a shame because the kids didn’t have much to do in the last 12 months, which is why we wanted to go out in the outfits.

The idea was just to make people laugh, and it was going very well until this man called the police.

Samantha was so angry about the altercation with the park man that she decided to put on her Dino costume and go to the park a second time.

She added: I didn’t want to let this man decide what we could and couldn’t do, so Dean and I went back to the outfits.

We had a great time and the kids loved it. Fortunately, we did not see the man again.

She now aims to break the world record for most people in dinosaur outfit in one place, which is currently set at 252.