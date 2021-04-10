The best ’90s fashion on the BAFTA red carpet





Name a full red carpet without evoking the glamor and drama. I’ll wait. While it’s true that the Oscars sort of have a monopoly on fashion issues (with a capital F), the BAFTAs aren’t actually far behind. Founded in 1947, the BAFTAs have hosted some of the biggest names in the business, from Audrey Hepburn to Michaela Coel. Ahead of the 2021 edition, and inspired by the recent 90s fashion revival, I decided to take a look back at the best looks of the 90s on the BAFTA red carpet. When you think about what made the ’90s so stylish, there are a lot of trends to consider. As for the fabric, it was all about velvet, tulle and transparent materials, while the prints were dominated by plaid, gingham and wild animal prints. The form to wear was the slip dress, while corsets and strapless models were also very popular. What about shoes? The best strappier. The BAFTA red carpet has been the perfect playground for ’90s fashion, not just in and around the decade itself, but through to the present day. From the Naomi Campbells halter neck dress to the two-piece Gwyneth Paltrows, here are my 10 favorite BAFTA red carpet looks that evoke the ’90s in the best possible way. Halter neck by Naomi Campbell William Conran – PA Images / PA Images / Getty Images From the nape of the neck to the tight-fitting material and the brief form, the dress of the models of the 2000 ceremony was very inspired by the 90s. Daisy Edgar-Jones brief white David M. Benett / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Normal peoples Daisy Edgar Jones pictured here with a simply angelic look in this off the shoulder white number, which appears to be from the decade she was born in. Halle Berrys corset Justin Goff / British Press / Getty Images You can’t get much more from the ’90s than a corset, chiffon fabric, and strappy sandals. In short, the Berrys 2002 look nailed the trend. Saoirse Ronans low waist evening dress Jeff Spicer / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Ronans’ low waist with her long straps, taffeta skirt, and corset-shaped middle could easily be mistaken for a ’90s dress. It’s pretty much reminiscent of Gwyneth Paltrows’ famous pink number from the Oscars. Transparent dress Ella Eyres Joe Maher / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images From neon hue to sheer fabric and tulle detailing, the Ella Eyres Molly Goddard Dress from 2017 is a ’90s dream dress if I’ve seen one before. Kate Moss Classic Brief Mark Milan / GC Images / Getty Images Is there anyone more iconic of ’90s style than Kate Moss? No, that’s the answer. Here she is, still rocking the slip dress in 2018, by associating it with a transparent black cape. Helena Bonham Carters goth-chic look Ian West – PA Images / PA Images / Getty Images You can always count on Helena Bonham Carter to bring her unique A game to the red carpet. This punk ensemble with the bold makeup looks super 90’s. Naomie Harris metallic dress Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media / Getty Images Updating a classic ’90s style, Harris upped the slip dress in 2020 with this metallic Marc Jacobs number. Gwyneth Paltrows belly reveals Peter Jordan – PA Images / PA Images / Getty Images A true ’90s red carpet icon, Gwyneth rocked that revealing belly moment in 1999 like no one else. Velvet design Greta Gerwigs Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images We can’t talk about the ’90s without a special nod to velvet, and Greta Gerwigs’ deep green design is one of the most memorable velvet looks of recent years.

