The 11 best long sleeve dresses

Long-sleeved dresses are amazing under the radar: their sleeves balance the shorter hems, and they make long dresses look especially regal. Whichever season you shop for, the best long sleeve dresses are chic additions to your wardrobe. Some are laid back while others are their own special occasion, but most of the options below were chosen for their ability to play both ways.
If you are looking for a piece, you can put it on for easy everyday wear, no matter where that day takes you, you are looking for styles that combine classic elements with trendy details. It could look like a sweater dress with a tie waist or a trendy piece with an adjustable gathered drawstring skirt. A long-sleeved shirt dress, especially one made of soft natural fibers, is one you’ll wear to work or play on a summer day, while a casual A-line t-shirt dress can also be complemented with a trendy shoe. … who it is, when you’re not wearing it to relax.
When you need to dress up, a classic wrap dress is a smart choice that goes from the office to cocktails with a simple swap of accessories. Since formal dresses often seem to come in strappy or strapless designs, a long sleeve dress is a style statement in itself. If you’re concerned about purchasing a dress that can only be worn at a limited number of events in a particular season, don’t be: the gorgeous deals below are so affordable you will find that they are worth taking the plunge. And now your chance to play with texture, be it airy mesh sleeves or intricate lace.
Now that you’re ready to shop, scroll through these 11 long sleeve dresses for just about any occasion.
