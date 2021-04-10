Haute Couture at Great Barrington’s Fourth Cannabis Store | Local News





GRAND BARRINGTON Say goodbye to the joints of yesteryear, the department stores of the past. Farnsworth Fine Cannabis, one of the first LGBTQ + state-owned cannabis retailers, will sell packets of filtered cannabis cigarettes with its own product starting Friday, in what the company’s founders say is a “new take.” innovative seal ”. The company, which opened on North Main Street last month, will sell different types of cigarettes, in addition to flowers and other goods, a line of jewelry and clothing, and new and vintage smokers’ items, including a cigarette lighter. table that belonged to Jack Kerouac. It’s the fourth store in town to open since legalization, and owners Alexander Farnsworth and Adam Lippes, of Monterey and New York, have emptied an old building and poured their passion for beauty into the store. Their cannabis currently comes from several producers in Massachusetts, including those in Pittsfield and Worcester. And they have promised that 65% of their workers will be LGBTQ +, people of color and veterans. Farnsworth, an entrepreneur whose brother and sister helped found the business, said after a long journey through the regulatory maze he was thrilled with his creation here with Lippes, a fashion designer. “It’s been a dream,” he said, noting that customers so far include a mix of locals, New York residents and people from 17 states. He worked the ground most of the time, the store was open. And because his family is part of the business, Farnsworth says it’s warmed the customer experience. The store required several years of licensing, and a last-minute name change after the state said “Highminded” would violate signage rules meant to cover products. “We had about 24 hours to choose a new name if we wanted to move forward with the licensing process,” Farnsworth said. “But, I can’t say that I wasn’t warned.” They wanted a normal street entrance where people could see, so to comply with state rules they had to create a lobby in which products other than cannabis are visible. Farnsworth said the company plans to sell the cigarettes in other markets and in other states. They are unique, he said, in that they have a long filter to “keep the heat away from your face.” The store also pays homage to a family history of innovation, with displays of Farnsworth radios that had lived with his grandmother in Utah. They were invented by Farnsworth’s great-uncle, Philo Taylor Farnsworth, who is known for his work in perfecting television. He had 300 patents. Alexander Farnsworth said the family were able to give many radios a new home here as his grandmother’s house is taken by a prominent estate for the construction of a hospital. She is 92 years old. “It’s heartwarming for her,” he says. “For her, it’s like there is a place to rest.”

