Cover your arms in a sleeveless dress

As soon as the warm weather arrives, the sleeves disappear. If you hate the idea of ​​showing off your arms, here’s our roundup of sleeveless alternatives.

There are many reasons why you might want to avoid the sleeveless look, even when the sun is shining; the desire to prevent sunburn is not the least

But here are a few options you need to find the summer outfits that match your needs.

Body suit

Shaped like a swimsuit but with poppers to make nature calls a snap, the bodysuit has made a comeback lately, with options ranging from soft colors to wild patterns and pretty flowers.

If you’ve ever had to pinch yourself in a quiet corner to pull and smooth your underlay so that it lies flat under your dress, you’ll love the way a bodysuit stays stretched across your torso.

Shirt or blouse

If you have a shirt that you should generally wear with a camisole or tank top underneath in order to protect your dignity, you may be able to double its use by wearing it under your dress.

If it’s made of a very transparent material, it won’t make you overheat, but it will keep your arms covered.

Of course, this trick won’t work with all types of dresses, as the overall look will depend on the neckline, but it’s a safe bet that you can pair a sheer blouse with a round neck or a tassel neckline. V, Halter dress or boat neck without problem.

Wingz

Wingz are sleeved underwear that can be worn with any neckline.

The Wingz are generally year round; in winter they are more style-oriented, but when designing the summer range I focused on covering the arms without the extra warmth and discomfort that a conventional shrug or cardigan brings. .