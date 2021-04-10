San Diego Fashion Week Announces Spring 2021 Showcase





See + Do California’s Biggest Traditional Fashion Week Unveils Fall Preview and New Fashion Hybrid Saturday April 10, 20210



San Diego Fashion WeekThe (FWSD) s signature event, Spring Showcase, returns in 2021 as a new hybrid experience at U4RIK Distillery & Event Space. Due to the 2020 pandemic, FWSD has given up on hosting this major launch event which is now in thirteen of operations in San Diego. This annual pre-event and now live broadcast will air on Instagram and Facebook on Thursday, April 22 at 6 p.m. live with host and emcee Jodi Kodesh, San Diegos’ top meteorologist and Emmy Award winning meteorologist. During the launch event, FWSD will showcase nine exceptionally talented designers and trending brands to the San Diego County fashion scene while officially kicking off another year of virtual fashion. With nine designers from around the world taking center stage, they will present just one garment or accessory as a preview of their fall collection, which will be presented at the official fashion show in October. Featured designers include Bea Cruz Ph, EIONA by Lashonza, J2911, Dani Price, Moondust Concepts, My generation, NALAA, Outsiders Clothing and Sierra Mitchell. In the new hybrid setup, guests can view the event virtually or in person. Virtual viewers can enjoy the show at an evening viewing or from the comfort of their own home via Instagram and Facebook. FWSD expects more than 1,500 guests to virtually connect to this new way of attending the Spring Showcase. In addition to the virtual component, 40 exclusive guests will have the opportunity to be on the stage of the room that day. Not only will guests in attendance enjoy a cool fashion night, but will also be treated at a bar hosted by U4RIK Distillery, which is known for its crisp vodka and sweet tequila. For guests attending in person, strict COVID security precautions will be observed for entry and masks will be worn at all times to ensure the safety of all employees and guests. No matter how a guest chooses to participate, viewers can always place orders and meet the designers online. FWSD wants to encourage the community and fashion enthusiasts to support the creatives who inspire the industry as they enter this new era of fashion in a hybrid style. Fall tickets will go on sale immediately following the Spring Showcase for those who wish to attend in person or watch virtually. To get updates on ticket releases, guests can sign up for the FWSD newsletter. About San Diego Fashion Week San Diego Fashion Week (FWSD) is an annual binational event, consisting of a fall fashion show and a series of exclusive events in San Diego County and New York City. Launched by San Diego fashion entrepreneur Allison Andrews in 2007 and operated by GFASH designer Gwen Bates, FWSD is designed to grow the growing local retail industry and serve as a springboard for emerging designers. FWSD breaks traditional industry molds by directly connecting consumers with designers through annual events, social media, and sales opportunities. For more information visit here. Stay Healthy, San Diego!







