Revenge is never the solution





New Delhi : Amanda Seyfried in an Oscar de la Renta silk sorbet dress, Cynthia Erivo in neon green Valentino and Nicole Kidman in a bespoke black and gold backless dress from Louis Vuitton – here are some of the dress-at-home looks the celebrities wore for the event. Everyone commented on how nice it was to have a chance to get dressed. As they choose beautiful and bold clothes – there was a sense of elegance in their selection. None of them pushed the limits too far, as it wouldn’t have been appropriate. Back in April, when we thought the pandemic would be over by the summer, many fashion experts predicted that ‘revenge buying’ would bring in a new wave of people shopping just to make up for time. lost during locking. Of course, a year later, the coronavirus is still part of our daily reality. I have never liked to use the term revenge because it has such negative connotations. The one exception to this rule is Princess Diana’s moment of revenge, when Prince Charles’ then estranged wife wore a fitted off-the-shoulder black dress with a rather short, asymmetrical hem for a high-profile summer party. . It was the same night that the infamous Prince Charles interview aired. He was about to confess his extramarital affair with Camila Parker Bowles. The story goes that Princess Diana wanted to look like “a million bucks” that night, so she decided to wear a dress out of her comfort zone. It became the night that Princess Diana’s status as a style icon solidified. It was a time when the over-dressing suited the occasion, it had a purpose. Think of the past after World War I, the days of fabulous flapper girls in the 1920s. A time when women’s unabashedly glamorous fashion spoke of their newfound confidence. The decadence seemed in tune with the moment. While World War I was a thing of the past, business was booming again, so the motto was don’t celebrate. As they say there is a time and place for everything, and although many predict that we will see a redux version of the Roaring 20 once this pandemic phase is over, let’s not forget that we are still in the midst of the crisis. of Covid-19. Many countries are seeing their second and third waves, and we still do not know how successful the vaccination campaign will be, there is no doubt that the economy is suffering. Fashion is all about reflecting cultural changes – and it seems a lot of us are tired of sweatpants all the time. Which means we now want to look ahead and understand the need to embrace the new normal in our lives. While we might have missed out on dressing for occasions, it seems a bit dead doing it right now. Yes, luckily there are opportunities unfolding now, but just as they need to be Covid-19 compliant, so should our walk-in closet. I’m all for having fun with fashion and using it as an escape, but let’s not behave like today’s Marie Antoinette, because revenge is never the answer.







