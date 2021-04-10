Reviews and recommendations are impartial and the products are selected independently. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on this page.
Style therapy: post-pandemic fashion will be pragmatic and personal
It’s safe to say that 2020 has been a wash in terms of styling. Are we going to see any fashion changes in 2021?
If this past year has taught us anything, it’s that we just don’t know what’s to come. It is impossible to predict the state of the world and the fashion for the long term part of the pandemic.
I don’t have a crystal ball but as a longtime image consultant and stylist my gut tells me that the events of the past year will have a lasting effect. The post COVID-19 tailoring will be less focused on fashion and trends, as personal style becomes a fusion of pragmatism and personality.
Dressing is as much for the mind as it is for the body. You are a different woman than you were a year ago. Go to the mirror and look at yourself. Except for the weird Zoom reunion, you dress very differently these days. Style is part of personal care. Still, it seems silly to wear a new outfit when we can’t be with people and there’s no place to go.
Our style of staying at home has side effects. We use fashion as an expression of our feelings and we wear what we feel is appropriate. In anxious times like now, sportswear has become the daily uniform and after a year of sweating or whatever covers the body and is comfortable, we are all looking to move forward mentally.
Cringey Clothing. Ick. Faded away. Here are three clothing trends we might see soon.
COMFORTABLE SHOES
Recently, a professional who worked from home told me that her daily shoes for a year were slippers. She doesn’t know if she can even walk in heels after not wearing them for so long. Let’s be realistic. Obviously, there is no logical reason to submit to pain and torture when more comfortable options can elevate your look. Sane shoes, clogs, flats, mid heels as well as boots that work hard and these sneakers so comfy won’t break your ankle or mess your bunions. Don’t expect high heels to return on Hallelujah Day when the pandemic is over.
CLOTHES REALIZED
Classic, comfortable and timeless will surpass all trends. A less difficult and more relaxed way of dressing is suitable for style 2021, but comfort is not the only criterion. Don’t believe the headlines that say okay never wear tailored clothes again. Hold on to your stunning blazers and tailored pants. Put them together creatively and learn the art of outfit. You can dress up and look professional and polished or put them together for a more casual street style depending on how you mix the tailored with the less structured. One thing I know for sure is that fleeting trends and fast fashion will not feel relevant in the future and more women will adopt a cheaper but better investment mindset.
HOW YOU BUY
Back in the days when going to the mall was still a possibility, we could meet a friend for lunch, then take a leisurely stroll through the stores, try on shoes and clothes, and try out makeup. Damn laughter, kvetch and talk about life and how to get through crises, as well as where we might find fabulous boots. Sometimes everything in the same sentence. Let’s face it: we all love our clothes, our shoes and our purchases. It doesn’t mean that we live our life like a fashion statement.
The pandemic has taught us that retail is anything but recreational. As the world crumbles, why would we care about shopping and standing in line outside stores so that we can socially distance ourselves while wearing a mask? Now we shop in virtual stores that are open 24/7. This type of consumption has become a way of life for many, for many good reasons.
Despite the convenience of the Shopping Cart button, it won’t replace the ability to try on an item of clothing and make sure you like the look and feel of your body before you buy. And it will never replace the ritual of friends shopping together. One way to create privacy and stay connected is through conversations and clothing, and often those conversations are sparked by our clothing.
Spring 2021 fashion trends are already hanging, side by side in your closet. Take them out, play with them, be crafty, and artfully combine cozy outfit ideas, even if you only wear them to the grocery store.
Helene Oseen is a longtime fashion writer and sought-after stylist. She helps women find confidence and style by befriending themselves and with fashion. What is your wardrobe identity? Take the quiz and find out on www.wearyourlifewell.com
