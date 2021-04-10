Oti Mabuse Looks Stunning In A Bodycon Dress For A New TV Appearance





Oti Mabuse looked gorgeous when she appeared on The Jonathan Ross ShowSaturday night, in a scarlet one-shoulder dress that showcased her incredible figure. the Come strictly dance star posted a photo of the look on her Instagram days before her appearance, and fans went wild for the glamorous ensemble. RELATED: Oti Mabuse Impresses In Alluring Floral Dress To Share Exciting News Oti captioned the snap: “The best team. They started out so well then came out the window,” paying tribute to their stylist and their hairstylists and makeup artists. Loading the player … WATCH: Oti Mabuse reveals major change in his diet Fans have rushed to the comments to give their thoughts on the look, all in one writing; “There she is – our goddess” while another said: “Absolutely beautiful as always.” MORE: Oti Mabuse’s Gold Sequin Mini Dress Will Leave You Speechless Oti styled the red dress with gold heels and matching gold hoops, wearing her hair in a chic, blunt bob. She wore minimal makeup, keeping all eyes on her gorgeous outfit. The star looked gorgeous on the show If you’re looking for a similar outfit to wear for those first drinks after the lockout with friends, then you’re in luck, as we’ve found the perfect alternative to recreate Oti’s look. The TV star appeared on The Jonathan Ross Showto discuss his new role as judge on ITV show, The masked dancer, taking over from Rita Ora. Asymmetric red dress, 15.50, Missguided BUY NOW When he appeared on the show, she made a surprising confession about her sister, Motsi Mabuse, who is also a world class dancer and judge on Strictly. When asked who was the better dancer of the two, Oti admitted it was neither! “To be honest we have another sister, the middle sister, she was the best dancer,” Oti said. “She was really good.” The sisters both appeared on Strictly Although Oti’s sister, Phemelo, did not follow in Oti and Motsi’s footsteps, Oti revealed that she has another impressive talent. Oti explained: “She is a mechanical engineer [now]. She designs windmills that generate electricity from the wind in South Africa. “ DISCOVER: Oti Mabuse shines with beauty in a seductive leopard print top We are impressed with the three sisters! The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen, we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







