Ole Miss Dominates Day 1 of Joe Walker Classic





(Release) Ole Miss’s men’s and women’s track and field held a clinic in one of the country’s most competitive competitions this week, winning six events and recording several spectacular performances on day one of the Joe Walker invitation Friday. Bad weather in the Oxford area on Friday night forced the men’s 1,500-meter invitational, the women’s 800-meter invitational and the two invitational editions of the 5-mile races to be postponed until Saturday. The hype around Friday centered around a dynamite distance range in the evening, but the Rebel field athletes did not disappoint throughout the day, demonstratively winning five of those six events. Ole Miss received two more stunning outings from newcomers Jasmine Mitchell and Jalani Davis in the women’s hammer and shot put, respectively. Mitchell was stunned by a 23ft, 8in, career best draw monster of 66.37m (217-09) to win by over 12ft. This is only the third time Mitchell throws the hammer as a rebel, and she already ranks second all-time behind the 2018 national title from NCAA Champion Janeah Stewart of 72.92m (239-03 ). Additionally, Mitchell ranks eighth in the NCAA at the moment. Davis had another stellar week in the shot put, winning by over three feet at a two foot PR of 16.49m (54-01.25). She already ranks fourth all-time at Ole Miss as the fourth member of the 54-foot club, and right now she sits 23rd in the NCAA. The newcomers also dominated the women’s pole vault. Lyndsey Reed and Samara McConnell provided another punch to the Rebels, with Reed becoming just the second 14-foot club member in Ole Miss history. Reed won in the play-off against teammate McConnell, clearing 4.28m (14 to 00.50) to join All-American Lindsey Murray above 14 feet in school history. McConnell settled for second place at a still solid outside PR of 4.18m (13-08.50), the third best in school history. The duo currently ranks No.7 and No.17 in the NCAA, respectively. Ole Miss swept the men’s and women’s long jump, with All-American Allen Gordon winning on a new season best 7.71m / 25-03.25 (0.5), and senior Kieshonna Brooks coming out hot with a quasi-PR of 6.16 m / 20-02.50 (1.0). The Rebels also excelled in the ever-popular mini-carnival of distance on Friday night. Ole Miss newcomer Sintayehu Vissa broke the school’s record in the women’s 1,500 meters on her first career attempt, finishing fifth at 4: 16.70 in a bonkers invitational section that featured nine under- 4: 20 times and the three best times in the NCAA this season. Vissa’s new record broke Shelby Brown’s 2017 record of 4: 19.09, and currently places her No. 11 in the NCAA. Anna Elkin at 4: 22.02 (6th all-time) and Loral Winn at 4: 22.55 (7th all-time) were the other rebel women who achieved highlights in the 1,500-meter invitational. Baylor Franklin (fourth, 1: 48.27) and Cade Bethmann (eighth, 1: 48.76) both clocked the NCAA top 15 in the men’s invitational 800 meters, a race that featured the best time in NCAA vs. Finley McLear of Miami, Ohio (1: 46.51). For Franklin, it fits as an overall PR and the # 11 time in school history. The duo currently ranks No.11 and No.14 in the NCAA, respectively. All-American sprinter Brandee Presley took to the spotlight early on the track, taking advantage of a rare moment of calm in the wind to achieve a legal 200m wind PR at 23.40 (1.3) – the sixth best time in school history and the 21st time in the NCAA this season. Fellow All-American Elijah Dryer was third in the men’s 200, tying his PR at 21.00 (0.4). Competition is scheduled to resume at the Ole Miss Track and Field Complex at 10 a.m. CT with the resumption of the men’s decathlon. REBELS IN COMPETITION 200 meter dashboard for men 3. Elijah Dryer – 21.00 (+0.4) – T-PR, No. 14 all-time, No. 47 NCAA 4. James Burnett – 21.07 (+0.4) – RP 5. Isaiah Teer – 21.15 (+0.4) – RP 12. Kenney Broadnax – 21.87 (+1.6) – SB 200 meter dashboard for women 1. Brandee Presley – 23.40 (+1.3) – RP, No.21 NCAA, No.6 all-time 4. Olivia Womack – 24.40 (+2.7) – RP 5. Orianna Shaw – 24.53 (+1.3) 7. Kelly Rowe – 24.70 (+1.3) Men’s 800 Meter Invitation 4. Baylor Franklin – 1: 48.27 – PR, No.11 All-Time, No.11 NCAA 8. Cade Bathmann – 1: 48.76 – SB, No. 14 NCAA 800 meter invitation for women POSTPONED Men’s 1500 Meter Invitation POSTPONED 1500 meter invitation for women 5. Sintayehu Vissa – 4: 16.70 – Academic Record, No. 11 NCAA 12. Anna Elkin – 4: 22.02 – PR, No.6 All-Time, No.43 NCAA 13. Loral Winn – 4: 22.55 – PR, # 7 all-time 18. Kristel van der Berg – 4: 42.28 27. Lisa Vogelgesang – 4: 32.98 – SB Men’s 5 km invitation POSTPONED 5K Invitation for Women POSTPONED Pole vault for men 2. Peyton Weissmann – 4.88 m / 4:00 p.m. 4. Miles Walden – 4.78m / 08-15.25 T5. Ryan Roark – 4.63m / 02-15.25 Women’s pole vault 1. Lyndsey Reed – 4.28m / 14-00.50 – PR, # 2 all-time, # 6 NCAA 2. Samara McConnell – 4.18m / 13-08.50 – RP, No.3 all-time, No.18 NCAA 3. Alex Brooks – 3.73m / 12-02.50 T7. Elizabeth Brooks – J3.73m / 12-02.75 9. Remy Guertel – D3.73m / 12-02.75 – PR Long jump men 1. Allen Gordon – 7.71 m / 25-03.25 (+0.5) – SB, T-No. 19 NCAA 4. Torrence Tuberville – 6.69 m / 21-11.50 (+1.3) 5. Ukurugenzi Kojo – 6.53 m / 21-05.25 (+1.1) –PR Women’s long jump 1. Kieshonna Brooks – 6.16m / 20-02.50 (+1.0) – SB, T-33 NCAA 4. Skye Gross – 5.92 m / 19-05.25 (+1.6) – RP, 5. Tyra Weathersby – 5.48m / 17-11.75 (+1.1) – PR Men’s shot put 3. Daniel Viveros – 17.55m / 57-07.00 5. Danny Guiliani – 16.43m / 53-11.00 Women’s shot put 1. Jalani Davis-16.49m / 54-01.25-PR, No. 4 of all time, no. 23 NCAA 4. Tedreauna Britt – 15.26m / 50-00.75 8. Jasmine Mitchell – 14.35m / 47-01.00 Men’s hammer 8. Joseph Lanham – 54.14m / 177-07.00 Women’s hammer 1. Jasmine Mitchell – 66.37m / 217-09 – No.2 all-time, No.8 NCAA 2. Shey Taiwo – 62.55 m / 205-02 3. Walk Davis – 60.96 m / 200-00 5. Deborah Bulai – 58.99m / 193-06 Men’s decathlon (through five events) Peyton Lowery – 3104 points, 1st In law 100m Dash: 1st, 11.44 (+1.4), 765 points Long jump: 1st place, 6.33m / 20-09.25 (+3.1), 659 points Shot put: 3rd place, 9.59m / 31-05.75, 461 points High jump: 3rd place, 1.68m / 5-06.00, 528 points 400m Dash: 2nd place, 54.54, 617 points – PR Pierce Genereux – 2914 Points, 3rd In law 100m Dash: 3rd, 12.09 (+1.4), 633 points – Long jump: 3rd place, 5.90m / 19-04.25 (+3.4), 565 points Shot put: 1st place, 11.31m / 37-01.25, 565 points High jump: 1st place, 1.80m / 5-10.75, 627 points 400m Dash: 3rd location, 56.93, 524 points Women’s heptathlon (through four events) Sara Van Aken – 2943 points, 4th In law 100m hurdles: 5th place, 15.10 (+1.2), 828 points High jump: 3rd place, 1.65m / 5-05.00, 795 points Shot put: 5th place, 10.50m / 34-05.50, 562 points 200m Dash: 5th place, 26.45 (+1.2), 758 points – PR Meg Goebel – 2919 points, 5th In law 100 m hurdles: 3rd place, 14.56 (+1.2), 901 points – PR High jump: 4th place, 1.62m / 5-03.75, 759 points Shot put: 8th place, 8.97m / 29-05.25, 462 points 200m Dash: 2nd place, 26.00 (+1.2), 797 points







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos