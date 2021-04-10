Spokane dancer and athlete becomes Act Six scholar

Matthew Kincanon Posted: Update:

SPOKANE, Washington – Last March, Sophia TurningRobe learned that she would be spending her undergraduate years as an Act Six scholar at Whitworth University where she hopes to broaden her horizons and learn how to give back to her tribal community.

Expecting to receive an email regarding the scholarship, they told him to attend a ZOOM meeting for comment. It was during this call that she and another girl received the news.

“All of the staff were on the ZOOM call and they said, ‘We just wanted to tell you and see your face and get your reaction that you’ve been selected as an Act Six Fellow,” ”he said. she declared.

A registered member of both the Spokane Tribe and the Siksika First Nation, TurningRobe will be studying political science and playing volleyball. Sometime after graduating from Whitworth, she planned to attend law school and represent missing and murdered Indigenous women in court.

In addition to being an athlete, TurningRobe is also a jingle dancer, a healing dance that Native Americans have performed that she has been performing since she was 10 years old. She added that it was one of the many styles practiced by Native Americans, describing it as heartwarming, beautiful, and fun to play.

Margo Hill, an assistant professor at the University of Eastern Washington and a member of the Spokane Tribe, said the TurningRobe family are known for their beautiful songs and TurningRobe learned to dance jingle dresses, with her mother. working hard to make his badges. Hill added that she has won numerous jingle clothing competitions, which has helped her build her confidence and stay in shape for volleyball.

“It’s a great way to stay in touch with my tribal community, represent myself and represent the whole Indian country,” TurningRobe said.

Video of a jingle dress dancing at a 2017 Wellpinit powwow can be seen here.

In addition, she currently holds the title of Miss Spokane Tribe 2019-2021. Even though her reign was supposed to end last year, the powwow never took place due to the pandemic and she was told she could continue until 2021.

Growing up with a rich culture from an early age, she said her whole life was centered in her tribal community and that she wanted to use her education to give back.

“I want to take my education seriously and bring my education to a point where I am able to give back to a community that has given me so much because my tribal community has given me family, friends, memories and a rich culture. So a major in political science or a law school will give me the tools to give back to my tribal community because it is the center of my life and it is who I am, ”she said.

Hill said she represents her family and tribe in a powerful way and is the best example of what indigenous youth can do when they work hard.

“My culture is extremely important to me and I want to do everything to help, not only the Native Americans of the Pacific Northwest, but all Native Americans in the United States and Canada, and all over the Indian country to help them in any way. way either. I can, ”TurningRobe said.

Along with volleyball, she loves to compete and support local sports, like Gonzaga, and is thrilled to play college sports.

Although she was often younger than most girls on the volleyball court, Hill said she still competes against girls 2 years older than herself.

“We can’t wait to see her play volleyball for the Whitworth Pirates!” Hill said in an email. “She put in the time, effort and discipline to be the best jingle dancer and the best volleyball player.

Act Six, according to their website, is a leadership and scholarship program that connects affiliates in the local faith community with faith and social justice colleges that provides full scholarships and leadership training to urban and community leaders. emerging.

