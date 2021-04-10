Children’s clothing goes beyond color and gender stereotypes





While Anderson loves to dress parents or older siblings and children who dress alike, Anderson wanted to move away from the labels around the boys ‘and girls’ clothes for the collection, which will be released on April 15. . Danish brand Lil Atelier uses an entirely neutral palette. Children are massive sponges that absorb huge amounts of information faster than you might think, he says in his only Australian interview ahead of the collection’s launch next week. It is important that we are neutral in the way we approach children’s clothing because in the end it has a huge effect on the future of our children. Historically, babies and children of all sexes dressed the same until about the 1950s. The gender of children’s clothing is believed to have intensified in the 1980s, coinciding with more widespread prenatal testing that included sex determination. Ask any future parent, and the pink and blue stereotypes start almost as soon as the mother returns a positive pregnancy test. And while unisex clothing has been a growing trend in adult fashion for several years, children’s clothing has been slower to catch up. Anderson believes the fashion is in a tumble dryer moment that will force many traditional brands to tackle long-standing taboos. And he’s not the only designer trying to change attitudes towards children’s clothing. Randi Kjr Pedersen, designer of the Danish brand Lil Workshop, which launched in Australia last month, says there has been a shift in children’s clothing towards neutral colors not defined as feminine or masculine, but rather representing expression and values. But it’s not just on issues of color where stereotypes play out in the children’s clothing space. Most retailers still have girls ‘and boys’ sections on their online stores. Goldie & Ace just reverted to a genderless website. But not the parenting and babies website The memo, whose clothing collection is completely free of gender tags. Co-founder Phoebe Simmonds says it was a deliberate decision, born out of the already overwhelming experience of impending parenthood and the pressure surrounding the genre. If you don’t know the sex of your baby [yet] but clothes are marketed based on gender, you’re immediately restricted, says Simmonds. Our approach is to sell timeless items in neutral tones … That way, expectant parents can get ready, stock up on all their pre-birth baby essentials without falling into the pink or blue trap. Yet even among mainstream brands, there has been progress. Bonds has launched a gender neutral line for tweens, US retailer Gap has a neutral boutique in its online store, and gender neutral Australian brands such as Goldie & Ace are growing in popularity. Loading Goldie & Aces co-founder Alana Tiller says making gender-neutral children’s clothing also supports the sustainability argument and moves the conversation away from focusing solely on gender stereotypes. Just this week, Tiller removed gender labeling from his brand’s website eight months after giving in to the pressure to install it, primarily to optimize search engine results and traffic. Lately, there’s been more of that political side, why shouldn’t little boys wear a dress if they want to ?, or girls wearing overalls and a shirt, she says. We weren’t born to wear one color or another or one thing or another, so we just try to make it as neutral as possible. It’s something you don’t want to be political, but sustainability is also a good way to frame it. Children’s clothing, because [children] grow so fast, should be passed on. And making them non-sexist is also a good way to protect the environment. Get a little more out of life Start your week with practical tips and expert advice to help you get the most out of your personal health, relationships, fitness, and diet. Subscribe to our Live Well newsletter sent every Monday. Melissa Singer is national fashion editor for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. Most viewed in the lifestyle Loading

