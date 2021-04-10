Residents of the villa community petition for the chance to dress their aisles

Residents of a community of villas in the villages asked for the chance to dress their walkways.

Eileen Deckler of the Phillips Villas took the case to the District 4 Community Development Oversight Board on Friday.

We are all looking to improve our homes, she said.

Deckler petitioned for the Phillips Villas, courtyard villas, to allow for the design of the walkways. The petition said it had collected 198 signatures from 165 households. This represents 64 percent of residents, which is far from the 75 percent typically required to adopt such a change.

The design of the walkways in the villa communities would be new territory for CDD 4, which is located in the Marion County section of the Villages. Council is expected to approve a change to the architectural review manual to provide a petition process for driveway design petitions for courtyard villas.

Yet professional district staff were reluctant to see the process move forward.

The design layout of the Courtyard Villas is such that there is a consistent design theme throughout all of the individual villa units.

Yet the board did not reject Decklers’ proposal.

We love to see residents get what they ask for as long as everyone is okay with it. Your home is your castle, Supervisor Don Deakin said.

The council voted to table the issue until next month.

We have to wait until we get a little more information, said Jim Murphy, chairman of the CDD 4 board.

Last year, Deckler appeared before the board to ask that the drought-tolerant plants at the entrance to the Phillips Villas be replaced with flowers that would be changed four times a year. The Phillips Villas and their sister Soulliere Villas were added to CDD 4 about four years ago after theThe developer announced in 2015 his intention to build the 300 villas with courtyard.