Corrigan sets record in big win over # 1 Duke, 13-8 – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official athletics site





NOTRE DAME, Ind. The No.5/4 Irishman knocked out the No.1 Duke at Arlotta Stadium in an imposing manner, winning by a final score of 13-8. The victory marked the No. 311 victory at Notre Dame for the Baumer family’s head men’s lacrosse coach, Kevin Corrigan, making him the most successful head coach of a single program in the NCAA DI history. Morrison Mirer led the attack on Saturday, scoring a season-high four goals, while fellow midfielder Wheaton Jackoboice also signed his first hat trick of the year with three goals. The story of the game, however, was that Notre Dames’ defense stopped one of the country’s best attacks with eight goals at the lowest of the season. Second-year goaltender Liam Ententmann also had a day to remember, limiting the Blue Devils to eight goals while making 12 saves. HOW DID IT HAPPEN After Duke scored the opening goal, the Irish scored the next three games 3-1 with less than five minutes left in the first quarter. The Blue Devils scored the last goal of the period to make it a one-goal game after the opening 15 minutes. Will Yorke found the back of the net for the first two goals of the second stanza to push the lead to 5-2, but Duke responded with three in a row to tie the score at 5-5. Notre Dame managed to close the half strongly, scoring twice in the last minute to take a 7-5 lead in the half. The Blue Devils scored the first goal of the second half, then everything was Irish. Notre Dame went 5-0 over the remainder of the third and the first eight minutes of the fourth to take a six-goal lead at 12-6 to put the game aside. Duke scored two more goals, including one eight seconds from time to bring the final score 13-8. PLAYER OF THE GAME Defenseman Jack Kielty locked one of Tewaaraton’s favorites to Michael Sowers, limiting him to a single assist and no goals, which is only the second time he has gone scoreless this season. STATE OF THE GAME The Irish defense kept Duke single-digit for the first time this season with just eight goals. Dukes’ previous low was 12 goals, which has happened twice. Notre Dame has now held five of its seven opponents to their lowest of the season for goals. OUR LADY NOTES Corrigan wins game number 311 at Notre Dame, overtaking Bob Shillinglaw (310 in Delaware) for the all-time winning leader in one school at the DI level.

Notre Dame has now won back-to-back games against the top five teams in the country.

The Irish have won three straight games against the No.1 team in the USILA poll, dating back to a 2015 victory over No.1 Syracuse.

Notre Dame won the turnover battle, 22-12.

Mirer matched his career at a high level for games in a four-man game.

Jackoboice has scored three goals, a season high.

David Lipka took on the role of supplier on Saturday, winning three career assists. following The Irish have the next weekend off and have a rematch with the Blue Devils in Durham at 7 p.m. on April 22. The game will be broadcast on ACCN. ND The University of Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team pursues excellence on and off the field through the three pillars upon which the program is built: character, culture and community. These three core values ​​guide the program’s promise to provide its student-athletes with the most compelling and rewarding experience of all varsity sport. Through study, competition, service and travel, the program aims to immerse its players in situations that enhance their student-athlete experience to help them become the people, students and teammates they aspire to. to be. Follow the Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team on social media and the Internet

