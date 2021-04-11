Half to justify crushes its competition in the fashion of “ rising stars ”





Stage Raider as a yearling |Thorostride / Matt Goins

Raider course (Pioneerof the Nile), a half-brother of the undefeated hero of the Triple Crown To justify (Scat Daddy), took one more try than his brother, but followed in this horse of the year hoof prints with a “TDN Rising Star”– graduation worthy at Keeneland on Saturday. Runner-up to Another Awesome “TDN Rising Star” in prevalence (Gold medal) on his seven-panel debut at Gulfstream on Jan. 23, the Bay was reduced to 9-5 favoritism to get the money this time around. Breaking at the top, the homebred Gunther was overtaken by a pair of enemies just before the first quarter in: 22.70. Keeping a close eye on the third to a half mile in: 45.75, Stage Raider charged three wide turns to get home and stormed into the lane, claiming a 10 3/4 victory. Harvard, who is the full brother of a champion in Classical empire, was the best of the others in second, making him an exacta for the late Nile Pioneer. The first foal of his compatriot Gunther, Stage Magic, was the hapless GSW The Lieutenant. Her second Holiday Music foal (Harlan’s Holiday) was also privately purchased by Jane Lyon’s Summer Wind Farm. To justify‘s Triple Crown sweep to start her new career as a broodmare. Third time was definitely a charm for Stage Magic was a two-time Eclipse winner To justify was the number three foal and he was followed by Egyptian Storm (Pioneerof the Nile), who was bought by David Ingordo for $ 750,000 carrying his first foal by Quality road on FTKNOV 2019 sale. Her 4 year old foal, One More City (Will charge) RNA’d for $ 1.75 million just months after Justify retired and still hasn’t been found. Stage Raider was also a big RNA, leaving the ring unsold at $ 950,000. Stage Magic lost her Quality road foal in 2019, but had a Curlin filly in 2020 and was bred with this Hill ‘n’ Dale stallion. 11th Keeneland, $ 79,000, Msw, 4-10, 3yo, 7f, 1: 22.62, sy, 10 3/4 lengths. STAGE RAIDER (c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile – Stage Magic {Broodmare Of The Year, GSP, $ 133,981}, by Ghostzapper) Sales History: $ 950,000 ARN Ylg ’19 KEESEP. Lifetime record: 2-1-1-0, $ 55,570. O / B-John D. Gunther (KY); T-Chad C. Brown. * 1/2 to Lieutenant (Sense of the street), GSW, $ 345,882; and to justify (Scat Daddy), Triple Crown, Horse Of The Year, Ch. Colt, 3, MGISW, $ 3,798,000. Click for the Equibase.com Chart, the Free Equineline.com catalog style pedigree or the VIDEO, sponsored by TVG. Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up for the Daily PDF or Alerts. This story was posted in Top News and tagged Chad Brown, John Gunther, Justify, Keeneland, Pioneerof the Nile, Stage Raider.







