Midsummer’s Day Dreams for Men – The New Indian Express





Express press service The sweltering season leads us all to seek out clothing that is both comfortable and classic. Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur’s new summer collection is all that and more. With silhouettes crafted from the season’s staple cotton, Rathore has launched a range of bespoke looks that also include specialty denims and gabardines in a multitude of colors. “The beauty of tailor-made is that you are not a victim of fashion cycles. However, one cannot completely deny the concept of the fashion cycle either, but certainly choose its best elements, ”says Rathore, who believes that, after the pandemic, the way people look at luxury goods has evolved. While personalization has been the cornerstone of the brand, the way clothing is presented has certainly changed a lot. Raghavendra Rathore “Summer after summer, bespoke looks will never cease to be in demand, but this year the emphasis has been on craftsmen and the use of breathable fabrics,” says Rathore. summer feeling. The silhouettes are inspired by the Safari style and the classic cut of the bandhgala Jodhpuri. The jackets adapt perfectly to the contours of the body, perfect for a summer evening allowing you to wear a formal look with flair and comfort. “Traditionally, our customers appreciate the classic realm, so denims reflect the same sentiment as well. Stress free, no chemical washes, strictly durable in processing. Designed with a semi-casual feel in styles that can be worn at weddings and formal parties. Since the brand had always propagated, and in a way, legitimized pairing a bandhgala with jeans, the advantage of bespoke denim is that it can be tailored to the fit, thus promoting the brand’s message. to customize the look for each of our clients, ”says Rathore. Denim, as we know, has always been associated with jeans and jackets without structure. “Our approach is different. We start by creating a moodboard to bring a certain formality to the styles by introducing high-end details whether for the interior structure or the general appearance. Like, for example, personalized silver badges, personalized liners and other bespoke add-ons that make the product look unique as per customer’s request. In other words, the end product is only of this type in the world, ”he adds. Customers who appreciate the beauty of personalization are Rathore’s eternal inspiration. “However, nothing is possible without those who are at the grassroots level. We are looking to support Indian cotton manufacturers and also promote the idea of ​​denims as tailored looks inspired by our traditional clothes, ”he adds. In addition, the Raghavendra Rathore Foundation has been very active in recent months during the pandemic to create opportunities for a livelihood with dignity for the underprivileged, using design as a tool. Some of the brand’s most luxurious offerings are designed and manufactured under an inclusive program where artisans help put the products together. The objective is therefore not only to bring back the lost art by employing them, but also to advance their talent and give them the means to be independent and autonomous.

