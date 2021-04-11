Business case: Temple rue21 store adds plus size fashion | Business

Specialty retailer rue21 has announced that 36 stores, including the Temple Towne Center store at 2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop, will add plus size fashion.
With the conversion of Temple, XS-4X clothing retailers will be available in 444 stores, making the retailer one of the few to offer teenage girls and young women an inclusive shopping experience, according to a press release. In addition, the retailer has announced that it will increase plus size fashion assortments for back to school.
We care about our customers and believe our brand plays a key role in their lives when it comes to promoting body positivity and inclusiveness, it’s part of rue21 DNA, said Catherine Morisano, Director street merchandising21, in a press release. That’s why, when our pandemic growth put us in an enviable position to reinvest, we doubled the business plus segment and recruited top talent to support our goals of offering more trend-driven fashion options to our customers. loyal customers, both in-store and online.
BancorpSouth approved for mergers
BancorpSouth Bank, which has locations in the Temple area, announced that it has received regulatory approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to complete its plans to merge with National United Bancshares Inc., the parent company of National United , and with FNS Bancshares Inc., the parent company of FNB Bank.
The mergers are currently expected to close on May 1, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, according to a press release.
National United and FNS collectively reported total assets of $ 1.5 billion, total loans of $ 930 million and total deposits of $ 1.4 billion.
We are pleased to receive regulatory approval for our mergers with National United and FNS, Dan Rollins, president and CEO of BancorpSouth, said in a press release. Both companies are trusted financial institutions that have served their respective communities for over 100 years and have cultures and missions similar to ours. I look forward to welcoming their teammates and clients to the BancorpSouth family.
Local McDonalds will host a recruiting event
McDonalds restaurants in Temple, Waco and Bryan-College Station plan to hire nearly 400 new employees starting this month with a special three-day recruiting event Tuesday through Thursday.
Job openings vary by participating restaurant, with crew and management positions available. The jobs offer a chance to learn transferable soft skills such as teamwork, customer service, responsibility and communication in a safe and respectful environment, according to a press release.
McDonalds restaurants have implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crew and customers. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at control points, masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures and training. .
