Men’s football ends season in Big Ten tournament, loses 1-0 to Michigan in quarterfinals





MSU entered the day with high confidence and a thirst for victory. While the results may not have been in their favor, as they fell to Michigan 1-0 in the Big Ten quarterfinals, they are expected to leave Ann Arbor with their heads held high as they arrived. The Spartans played with the same offensive intensity they displayed in their 4-1 win over Wisconsin. Unfortunately, they just couldn’t capitalize.

Farai Mutatu came out and gave MSU an aggressive pace. Mutatu took two first hits, in the third and fifth minutes, as it was clear MSU wanted to hit early. Throughout the first half, MSU played faster than Michigan, picking up the pace of the game in their favor. Even defensively, the Spartans still sent a player to the Michigans goalkeeper to try and disrupt their runs on the pitch early on. In the 33rd minute, MSU goalkeeper Hunter Morse was tested and made an incredible save, pushing and blocking a Michigan shot to the left side, to keep the game tied at 0-0. The first half ended in a deadlock between the teams, but MSU seemed to have the advantage. MSU finished the half with seven shots, Mutatu with three, as Michigan only had three shots themselves. Early in the second half Michigan would break the tie in the 53rd minute as they ran deep to the right side of MSU territory and a mid pass found Michigans Kevin Buca who slipped a shot in front of Morse. Although he gave up one in the 53rd minute, Morse put in a good game and made another excellent 65th minute save stopping a solid Michigan header, keeping the lead from going out of reach. MSU would have injury issues as the game progressed. In the 72nd minute, Luke Morrell left the game after colliding with a Michigan player looking for a header. Another scare came for MSU just a minute later as Mutatu collided with the Michigan goalie on a scoring opportunity. Mutatu would come and tread cautiously, but he would stay in the game, knowing that MSU would need him in the game if they had any hope of returning. The MSU offense still did not go smoothly, as they continued to press for an equalizer to extend the game. In the 73rd minute, Mutatu sent a cross into the box from the left, and Olu Ogunwale barely felt the ball, missing another chance to tie the game. In the 76th minute, desperate to hold on and extend their season, MSU replaced Gianni Ferri, who had been injured in the week before the game. Shortly after Ferri’s save, Jack Beck was put in place with the last chance to score for MSU. In the 77th minute, Beck had a free kick outside Michigans’ right area. As Beck sent a left-footed shot at Michigan’s goal, it looked like MSU would score dramatically. At the last second, Michigan goalie Owen Finnerty made a bouncy save to push the shot a few inches above the crossbar, spoiling MSU’s last chance to keep the game alive. Similar to so many games this season, MSU played 90 minutes of football, unfortunately they couldn’t capitalize on any of their 16 shots, and without offensive support it’s hard to count on a shutout to win you the game. “When you get to those top varsity games, it comes down to one or two games,” MSU head coach Damon Rensing said. “Michigan are a good team, they’re going to have a few chances, which most of us are limited in.… It just came down to a game they made and a couple we missed.” With most of their players back and with a series of positive games at the end of the season, they know their core players have what it takes to be successful. “Our starting point for next fall will be much more advanced,” Rensing said. “Instead of starting from scratch, which we did this fall, we can start at week 12.” MSU is certainly looking to get back to the last four form it was just a few years ago. Discussion Share and discuss “Men’s football ends season in Big Ten tournament, loses 1-0 to Michigan in quarter-finals” on social networks.

