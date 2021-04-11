Mima Osawa: ‘COVID-19 has shaken fashion trends for the better’

Mima Osawa, 27, grew up dividing her time between New Zealand and Japan. After a chance encounter with a Nagano Prefecture textile store that specializes in selling fabrics from dead animals, Osawa was inspired to start. Handmade mono, a specialized clothing line that recycles fabric, to help make the fashion industry more sustainable.

Sense of style: Mima Osawa creates clothes with an eco-responsible approach for her clothing line, Mono Handmade.

1. Where did you grow up? I was born in Japan and grew up in Aotearoa, New Zealand. Surrounded by nature (and sheep, of course), we had a lot of freedom and didn’t need a lot to be happy.

Just as you imagine New Zealand it is the most beautiful place. I would immerse myself in nature by camping with my family and soaking up the sun on the shore with friends. My garden was my escape.

2. What brought you to Japan? Being raised in a culturally diverse family with Japanese, Maori and European origins, the other half of my family is in Japan. Traveling back and forth between New Zealand and Japan has always been a routine for me.

3. When did you get your fashion quick wake-up call? On a visit to my grandmother’s hometown in Nagano Prefecture, I walked into a textile store to find that the collection of fabrics he was providing was any surplus thrown away by other major producers of The fashion industry. It was shocking to see the endless piles, which were all in perfect condition, just sitting there collecting dust.

From then on, I started to study the impact of the fashion industry (on our planet), to be more shocked by the data and the statistics.

4. Did this inspire you to start Mono Handmade? Yes, 100%. If I had never set foot in this store, I wouldn’t have been as knowledgeable about the industry as I should be. It is also thanks to my mother, who has an irreproachable talent in making clothes; his love for sewing must have rubbed off on me. Therefore, the choice was simple for me to take sustainability into my own hands and create pieces with an eco-conscious approach.

5. Is there a story behind the brand name? “Mono” means “one”. Each Mono piece is handmade which makes it unique. No two handmade items are ever the same.

6. How would you describe dead animals to someone who does not know the term? Corpses are the remaining inventory that is unused or discarded. In the fashion industry, the main causes of dead inventory can range from fabrics or clothing with small imperfections to companies overestimating their orders.

7. What must the fashion industry do to become more ethical? We need to design new ways of producing and consuming fashion that excites and inspires without causing irreversible damage to people and the environment. This involves taking into account key factors such as ethical work, sustainable fabrics, a zero waste philosophy, etc. It is crucial to raise more awareness so that everyone understands better what we can do to help and contribute positively.

8. Where does Mono Handmade source its fabrics from? Currently, all fabrics are sourced from Nagano Prefecture. I live close enough to be able to hand pick each textile, selecting high quality materials. With suppliers having the same goal of reusing and giving these fabrics a second chance, rather than going to waste, my relationship with suppliers has grown organically and naturally.

9. How do you make sure that the fabric of dead animals you buy is of high quality? One of the first things to understand in order to ensure fabric quality is knowing that different types of fabrics have different characteristics, so the standards apply differently for everyone. A few key areas that I look at include weaving and fiber color. High quality fabrics feature fibers that are tightly and tightly woven together, so I avoid all fabrics with obvious gaps or loosely packed threads which indicate a weakness in fiber quality. I also ensure the uniformity of the color tone over the entire surface of the fabric, avoiding streaks.

Lightweight feeling: Model Brennan Alexa shows off some of the clothes available at Mono Handmade. | KENNA REED

10. Who designs the parts? I design all Mono parts. In a nutshell, the process involves (a series) of steps from brainstorming ideas with rough sketches to structuring shapes, the step of sampling designs to finally testing durability, strength, comfort, etc.

11. Do you intend to develop the brand in the future? Building this brand has been a natural process for me and I hope to grow it by doing my part in this industry. I will continue to play my role by creating sustainable parts while raising awareness of the impacts of this industry and seeing where it takes us!

12. Is there a big difference in style between New Zealand and Japan? In my opinion, yes. Japan has an incredibly vibrant fashion scene, and I love that people are very expressive through their fashion. At the same time, they face the danger of fast fashion, trends are very quick to enter and exit.

The scene in New Zealand is different. People are less expressive in what they wear, but are more aware of durability. There are a lot of small startups, including fashion companies, that are focused on creating positive impact, which I really respect and admire.

13. How do you define timeless fashion? Timeless fashion is when a design has survived decades and the fast paced fashion world. In today’s fashion industry, what used to be four seasons has been transformed into 51, so designs usually go out of style as quickly as they come. Timeless fashion, on the other hand, does not follow these trends nor lose its value or appeal.

14. Do you think COVID-19 has changed clothing trends? I think COVID-19 has improved fashion trends. It was a call for the fashion industry to slow down, move away from mass production, and take positive action. In addition, consumers are stocking up on comfortable loungewear for working from home and buying less.

15. What is the best thing people can do to extend the life of their clothes? Clothing care. Each garment will eventually wear out after repeated washing, but note that not all clothing should be washed after each wearing.

Plus, depending on the material, some are designed to be hand washed. If you must use a machine, use gentle heat and place delicate fabrics in a laundry bag to reduce tearing.

16. What item should everyone have in their wardrobe? Linen clothing. I love an item where the more you wear it, the better. Linen becomes softer, silkier and forms a beautiful natural wrinkle after each wash. It is also a natural fiber with low environmental impact, giving you peace of mind.

17. Do you collect anything? I have a collection of fabric scraps. Although I try to recycle the dead fabrics for all Mono parts, there will inevitably be some smaller scraps left after production. Instead of throwing them away, I keep the small pieces for small items of clothing like pockets and scrunchies.

18. You have to “KonMari” your wardrobe and can keep three rooms. What are they? My classic, simple white T-shirt that I can hastily reach for. It’s a minimalist piece that anchors statement pieces like printed or colored pants. Next, a high-quality, cozy coat that will stand the test of time. It’s a joy to get out of the closet every winter. Finally, a button-down shirt handmade by my mom. It’s something that I have always enjoyed, knowing the time and thought that she put into it.

19. Is there something that you miss about New Zealand when you are in Japan? Besides friends and family, I miss the life of Kiwis, whether it’s eating fish and chips at the beach on a summer evening or having a perfect white dish. New Zealand has amazing coffee.

20. What is your favorite word or phrase in any language and why? My favorite Shell Kiwi phrase is right, which just means everything will be fine. It is a popular expression used in New Zealand to emphasize an optimistic attitude towards life. I love the simplicity of this sentence; it helps me see the light at the end of the tunnel.

