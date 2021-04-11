Eau Claire nonprofit makes sure girls are ready for prom at no cost

EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin (WEAU) – Once upon a Prom is a nonprofit organization known for helping girls find their dream ball gown for free! The only prerequisite is to complete six hours of community service.

The Eau Claire North High School end of year party is only a week away.

I’m really excited to go because last year I couldn’t go due to COVID and although it’s going to be different this year I’m really happy to be able to hang out with my friends, Jessa said .

Jessa is a senior, who today has found the perfect dress to wear.

It was a little hard to choose, but when I tried this one I knew it was the one, she said.

She says it would have been difficult to afford the dress if it hadn’t been for Once Upon a Prom.

When the girls come in here I think they’re pretty amazed because we have more dresses here than any department store you go to so their selection is great and it only costs six hours of community service, a said Jen Rooney, organizer and founder.

She says in previous years they would help hundreds of girls choose dresses, shoes and accessories. This year, Jessa is one of 40 expected.

We wanted to make sure the girls who needed it could have it, Rooney said.

They’re running everything from their storage space this year. Secretary Stephanie Bauer says the hundreds of hours leading up to these moments are well worth it.

We just had to be creative, we had to do this in such a way that even though it was a storage unit, the girls had the space to buy the dresses and they felt comfortable doing it. , so we arranged it so that we organized by size

Rita Hehl has been a dressmaker for the nonprofit for eleven years now and says volunteering for the cause is her favorite time of year.

When they go out they can be proud of the dress they are wearing and they are, you should see the smiles they are wearing when they go out

I found the experience to be really fun and there were a lot of options to choose from and found a dress that I really love and am excited to wear, Jessa said.

Organizers hope they can return to help hundreds of people next prom season. For those who still need a ball gown – organizers say they still have seats open this weekend.

