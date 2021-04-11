Tech ends regular season with strong performance at Stitch Intercollegiate





CARY, North Carolina Four male golfers from Virginia Tech finished in the top 20 to lead the Hokies to fourth place at Stitch Intercollegiate, which ended on Saturday afternoon. The two-day, 54-hole event took place at the MacGregor Downs Country Club (par 72, 6,973 yards). Directed by Connor Burgess’ 10-under 206, Tech totaled a season record 34-under 830. Burgess, who finished ninth in his second top 10 of the season, was one of three Hokies to set career records of 54 holes. The Hokies fired 275, 277, and 278 shots. Charlie hanson and Cameron Moore also set personal bests of 54 holes this weekend. Hanson tied for 14e at 7-under 209, while Moore tied for 17e at 5 under 211. Moore tied for the best par 5 field score with 9 under. Mark Lawrence Jr. also shot 5-under 211, and Daniel Azallion carded a 2-under 214 to tie for 34e. Azallion led the field with 41 starts. The tournament host and ninth-ranked NC State won their fourth straight stroke-play tournament with a 51-under-wire 813. The No.26 Notre Dame was second with 39-under 825, a shooting past East Tennessee State. Campbell’s Pontus Nyholm shot three rounds in the 1960s to win medalist honors. His 199 Under-17s edged NC State’s Christian Salzer by three strokes. With the regular season on the books, the Hokies now look to the ACC Men’s Golf Championship, which runs Friday April 23 through Monday April 26 in Milton, Ga. The Capital City Club (Crabapple Course) will serve as the host course for the conference championship.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos