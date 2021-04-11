Pop culture paraphernalia is where fashion is if you can afford it

Go pop

After the wave of closures that coincided with the end of the fiscal year for many fashion companies last month, if you look in the right places, there is now an air of positivity.

Jun Takahashis’ latest runway line for Undercover contains not-so-subtle references to the animated series’ Neon Genesis Evangelion ‘. | KHARA

Despite all the difficulties encountered by some sectors over the past year, others have charted an upward trajectory. In particular, the pop culture themed merchandise has been a real hit.

The sweet spot seems to be the pop culture products that nostalgia for young adults with disposable income.

Case in point: the de facto symbol of the so-called lost generation of the Japanese, the animated franchise Neon Genesis Evangelion, whose long-awaited final installment in the Rebuild of Evangelion film series is currently doing well in theaters nationwide. To mark the occasion, there was a whole slew of merchandise and collaborations, the least of which came from Jun Takahashi, who showcased his Undercover collection in Tokyo to coincide with Marchs Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo.

From the first glance, sets inspired by plugsuits, mechs and even Angel antagonists from the iconic series stalked the catwalk. The designs exhibited a humbling level of technical prowess in pattern making, as well as pure fantasy.

Better yet, if you cut out the helmets produced for the runway and remove the blacklight gadgets, the collection is surprisingly wearable, even with its more literal manifestation of the anime aesthetic that designers would have attempted over the past decade. . From 2010 to 2020, designers typically aimed for the most subtle references possible to the source material, but recent market success has emboldened them.

But not all successes are created equal. Unfortunately, when cartoons or video games start collaborating with brands towards the upper echelon of the fashion hierarchy, there is usually a chorus of How Much ?! or what a scam! and so on from people who love the original media, but hate the feeling that part of the community is now off limits because of the cost of entry.

Anna Sui combined the brand’s classic rose and butterfly designs with spears for a range of mecha-centric accessories. | BANDAI

The first culturally significant example of this backlash was probably in 1999 (outrage before social media) when Square Co., now Square Enix, produced the set for Squall Leonhart, the hero of the video game Final Fantasy VIII, in genuine leather.

The combination of craftsmanship and quality with a hefty price tag to match was a breaking moment for the geek chic as a whole, but not everyone was happy to learn that an outside force could change the playground of their fandoms. This phenomenon continues, but as more and more value is rightly placed on pop culture memorabilia, we hope we begin to see fashion as an enrichment of the source material and not as an unwanted guest.

Home ornaments

Undercover isn’t the only brand getting involved in the new Evangelion movie. Bandais house brand, Bandai Fashion Collection, who thought those words would someday be arranged that way, teamed up with Anna Sui for a surprisingly dark collection of franchise-inspired accessories. Everywhere, Anna Am’s iconic butterflies and roses collide with the bloody spears and battered face of the series’ titular mech. The pieces in the collection are expected to drop throughout the year, and several are on pre-order from the Bandai online store now.

If you want to snag this Anna Sui capsule collection ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’, pre-orders are essential. | GOTOUGE KYOHARU / SHUEISHA / ANIPLEX / UFOTABLE

Anna Sui also matches the anime of the moment, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, for a mini collection that should be so popular that pre-orders are your safest bet to secure ownership. Again, the Bandai online store is your friend.

Even these two capsule collections barely scratch the surface of the pop culture paraphernalia up for grabs. Harry Potter is teaming up with ultra-cute accessories brand Q-pot for a collection of themed collectible ornaments (as opposed to clothes you can wear). The series is crowned with a Hogwarts-themed chocolate bar randoseru backpack at the staggering price of 110,000 (including tax). Again, if this is something your student (or you) wants, a quick pre-order is practically necessary online or at the flagship store of Q-pots Omotesando.

This separation of shopping from a physical store, and even the need to be worn, is an overall loss for fashion, but an appropriate strategy for brands that aim to survive the current status quo. These well-crafted pop culture artifacts can play their part in sitting in window displays for now, but hopefully they can wear and celebrate their day soon.

Bandai Fashion Collection: bandai-fashion.jp (Japanese only); Q-pot: bit.ly/harrypotter-qpot (Japanese only)