Nicole Murphy, 53, shows off her curves in a tight black dress while pumping gas in West Hollywood

Nicole Murphy decided to put her stunning curves on full display for a trip to the gas station on Saturday afternoon.

The 53-year-old fitness influencer, who was seen pumping gas in West Hollywood, donned a tight black dress.

Murphy’s enviably toned arms and legs were made visible in the short, fitted piece of clothing, which coordinated with his face mask.

Nicole sported a pair of red striped heels for the trip to accentuate her sculpted uppers and kept a pair of sunglasses on to fight the sun.

She accessorized with a single pair of earrings to complement her perfectly styled shorts.

Unknowingly, Murphy drew attention to her butt as she cautiously leaned over to fill her car’s fuel tank.

Her skin glistened in the hot Los Angeles weather as her striking cheekbones made an appearance as she stepped out of her vehicle.

The mother-of-five took all necessary precautions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, putting on her face mask once she got out of her vehicle.

Murphy wrapped a clean towel around the pump handle as she refilled the reservoir and wiped her hands with disinfectant once she was done.

Her hourglass figure is no surprise given her frequent trips to the gym and the many workouts she shares on social media.

Fitness lover: The reality TV personality posted a video on her Instagram account last month showing her lying on the gym floor while alternating between an assisted bench press maneuver and a leg-focused exercise.

The reality TV personality posted a video on his Instagram account last month showing his flight across the gym floor while alternating between an assisted bench press maneuver and a leg-focused exercise.

The caption to the article, which she also added in the video, reads: ‘What if you dedicated this year to loving yourself more? ”

She has also been busy with her skin care company YFOY, which bills itself as a service “ providing you with the tools and resources to help you live your best life and look and feel damn good doing it. ! ”

The latest appearance came weeks after her ex Eddie Murphy praised the children they share, saying none of them were Hollywood ‘fools’.

The former couple have five children – daughters Bria Murphy, 31, Shayne Murphy 26, Zola Murphy, 21, and Bella Murphy, 19, and her son Miles Murphy, 28.

Speaking on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, he said: ‘I am so blessed with my children. I don’t have a single bad seed. I don’t have one like Oh you’re the only one. I have none of that. My kids are such normal, great people – and no one is like the Hollywood jerk kid. My kids are smart and try to do things. I am blessed with my children. I was really, really lucky.

The Hollywood star – who has five more children with other women – also opened up about fatherhood, admitting it had completely changed the way she approached her career.

He shared: ‘I’m going to be 60 in April and I have all these babies. I love fatherhood. The whole idea of ​​being out there and making three movies a year is over … I’ve found over and over and along the way I’ve come to realize that if you prioritize your children, you never make a bad decision. When you reach a crossroads moment or have some bullshit, you’re like, “Well, what’s best for my kids?” If you go this route, you never make a bad decision.

Nicole and Eddie married in 1993 after dating for almost five years and divorced in 2006 over irreconcilable differences.

The Coming 2 America star claimed he was on good terms with his ex-wife, as well as the other mothers of his kids: “ Everyone is really cool with each other and that’s it. love everywhere, everyone gets along, that’s a good thing. It’s a love party at home.