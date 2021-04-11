Connect with us

Fashion

Nicole Murphy, 53, shows off her curves in a tight black dress while pumping gas in West Hollywood

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


Nicole Murphy decided to put her stunning curves on full display for a trip to the gas station on Saturday afternoon.

The 53-year-old fitness influencer, who was seen pumping gas in West Hollywood, donned a tight black dress.

Murphy’s enviably toned arms and legs were made visible in the short, fitted piece of clothing, which coordinated with his face mask.

Stunner: Nicole Murphy decided to put her stunning curves on full display for a trip to the gas station on Saturday afternoon

Nicole sported a pair of red striped heels for the trip to accentuate her sculpted uppers and kept a pair of sunglasses on to fight the sun.

She accessorized with a single pair of earrings to complement her perfectly styled shorts.

Unknowingly, Murphy drew attention to her butt as she cautiously leaned over to fill her car’s fuel tank.

Her skin glistened in the hot Los Angeles weather as her striking cheekbones made an appearance as she stepped out of her vehicle.

Casual: The 53-year-old fitness influencer, who was seen pumping gas in West Hollywood, donned a tight black dress

Casual: The 53-year-old fitness influencer, who was seen pumping gas in West Hollywood, donned a tight black dress

The mother-of-five took all necessary precautions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, putting on her face mask once she got out of her vehicle.

Murphy wrapped a clean towel around the pump handle as she refilled the reservoir and wiped her hands with disinfectant once she was done.

Her hourglass figure is no surprise given her frequent trips to the gym and the many workouts she shares on social media.

Color Coordinated: Murphy's enviably toned arms and legs were made visible in the short, fitted piece of clothing, which coordinated with his face mask

Color Coordinated: Murphy’s enviably toned arms and legs were made visible in the short, fitted piece of clothing, which coordinated with his face mask

Fitness lover: The reality TV personality posted a video on her Instagram account last month showing her lying on the gym floor while alternating between an assisted bench press maneuver and a leg-focused exercise.

Fitness lover: The reality TV personality posted a video on her Instagram account last month showing her lying on the gym floor while alternating between an assisted bench press maneuver and a leg-focused exercise.

The reality TV personality posted a video on his Instagram account last month showing his flight across the gym floor while alternating between an assisted bench press maneuver and a leg-focused exercise.

The caption to the article, which she also added in the video, reads: ‘What if you dedicated this year to loving yourself more? ”

She has also been busy with her skin care company YFOY, which bills itself as a service “ providing you with the tools and resources to help you live your best life and look and feel damn good doing it. ! ”

Beauty tycoon: She's also been busy with her skin care company YFOY, which bills itself as a service `` providing you with the tools and resources to help you live your best life and look and feel good doing it! ''

Beauty tycoon: She’s also been busy with her skin care company YFOY, which bills itself as a service “ providing you with the tools and resources to help you live your best life and look and feel good doing it! ”

Old Flames: This latest appearance came weeks after her ex Eddie Murphy praised the children they share, saying none of them were Hollywood

Old Flames: This latest appearance came weeks after her ex Eddie Murphy praised the children they share, saying none of them were Hollywood “fools”; the former couple is seen here in 1994

The latest appearance came weeks after her ex Eddie Murphy praised the children they share, saying none of them were Hollywood ‘fools’.

The former couple have five children – daughters Bria Murphy, 31, Shayne Murphy 26, Zola Murphy, 21, and Bella Murphy, 19, and her son Miles Murphy, 28.

Speaking on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, he said: ‘I am so blessed with my children. I don’t have a single bad seed. I don’t have one like Oh you’re the only one. I have none of that. My kids are such normal, great people – and no one is like the Hollywood jerk kid. My kids are smart and try to do things. I am blessed with my children. I was really, really lucky.

Co-parenting: The two (here in 2005) share five children - daughters Bria Murphy, 31, Shayne Murphy 26, Zola Murphy, 21, and Bella Murphy, 19, and her son Miles Murphy, 28.

Co-parenting: The two (here in 2005) share five children – daughters Bria Murphy, 31, Shayne Murphy 26, Zola Murphy, 21, and Bella Murphy, 19, and her son Miles Murphy, 28.

The Hollywood star – who has five more children with other women – also opened up about fatherhood, admitting it had completely changed the way she approached her career.

He shared: ‘I’m going to be 60 in April and I have all these babies. I love fatherhood. The whole idea of ​​being out there and making three movies a year is over … I’ve found over and over and along the way I’ve come to realize that if you prioritize your children, you never make a bad decision. When you reach a crossroads moment or have some bullshit, you’re like, “Well, what’s best for my kids?” If you go this route, you never make a bad decision.

Nicole and Eddie married in 1993 after dating for almost five years and divorced in 2006 over irreconcilable differences.

The Coming 2 America star claimed he was on good terms with his ex-wife, as well as the other mothers of his kids: “ Everyone is really cool with each other and that’s it. love everywhere, everyone gets along, that’s a good thing. It’s a love party at home.

Independent: Nicole and Eddie married in 1993 after dating for almost five years, and divorced in 2006 citing irreconcilable differences. Since then, Nicole has been enjoying life alone, developing her brand in the field of fitness and beauty.

Independent: Nicole and Eddie married in 1993 after dating for almost five years, and divorced in 2006 citing irreconcilable differences. Since then, Nicole has been enjoying life alone, developing her brand in the field of fitness and beauty.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: