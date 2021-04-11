Men’s styling and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: a gorgeous body

Decode the main look

Hair: Medium length and cut in layers for a slightly untamed look. We have used Locctiane’s excellent Volume & Strength shampoo and conditioner to nourish, condition and make hair light and soft.

Eyebrows: Thick, a little bushy and everything is left natural.

Face: Clean shaved.

Skin: Smooth and hydrated skin. We used Bare Body Essentials Vitamin Face Mist to refresh and energize the skin.

Other: We sprayed the Engage Lamante Aqua which has notes of petit grain, clary sage and balsam fir for a lasting and fresh masculine scent. Camouflage pants for a military feel.

The summer body

As summer flies away, clothes get shorter and shorter. This is the season to showcase the results of the effort and long hours spent in the gym.

You should work your arms, improve your definition and fit, but never ignore the thighs and legs (as more of you wear shorts) for that perfect summer body.

Whether it’s in the make-believe world of Instagram, sometimes in this column, or in the real world, we’re seeing more male skin than ever before. Here is what you need to do to have a perfect image:

The top of the body

Start with the hair, then the face before moving down.

Make an effort to start a hair care regimen that keeps your scalp and hair both clean and fresh. Oil your hair no more than once a week. Shampoo your hair daily (yes, that’s safe as long as the product is natural or from a trusted brand) just before bed. Use conditioner after every shampoo or at least three times a week.

If you are obsessed with using styling products on a daily basis, I suggest investing in a proven water-based gel. Any oil or pomade based styling product like wax should be avoided, as the excess product that does not stay in the hair will end up on your forehead and face, leading to unwanted acne and pimples.

Use a face mask once a week. This will help deep cleanse the pores and tighten the skin. In addition to drinking enough water and keeping the body internally hydrated, try to wash your face as many times as possible per day. This will not only keep your face clean and feel cool, but also prevent the build-up of sweat, germs and bacteria.

No matter how dry your skin is, don’t use any oil-based product. I suggest using water based creams and lotions instead. Use an astringent or toner twice a week to remove surface dirt, oil, and grime. It will also prevent rashes.

Lower half

Make sure the fold areas have been dried thoroughly after a shower. Leave no moisture behind. This can lead to a stale odor, bacteria, and an unwanted rash. Stick to wearing only breathable cotton underwear. Change daily or twice as needed.

If you are too hairy, you can use a trimmer to reduce the length of your hair, so that the skin can breathe and stay both dry and cool. If the hair bothers you and you prefer to look and feel perfectly clean, you can use a depilatory cream. If this is your first time using a hair removal cream, you should do a patch test on a small area to check for side effects. Manscaping is easy when done right.

Keep your feet as clean as your face. Check between the toes to make sure the area is dry, especially after a shower. This is to prevent fungal infections and also to make sure the feet don’t smell bad. Socks, like your underwear, should only be made of highly absorbent cotton.

If you tend to sweat excessively on your feet, sprinkle some powder on your feet before putting on your socks. It will absorb excess sweat and ensure the feet feel and smell fresh even after a long day of wearing closed-toe shoes.

Problem areas

1.Use a natural loofah or sea sponge to exfoliate and remove dead or dry skin, as well as target a specific area like elbows, knuckles, and knees. To use, lather then gently rub in all directions. Always let the exfoliant dry after each use and replace it as needed.

2. Use sunscreen on all exposed areas, including your face, neck, arms, or legs. Apply ten minutes before exposure and choose an SPF greater than 50 and a brand that offers an oil-free formulation

3. Make sure the armpits stay dry. Cut the hair and use an effective alcohol-free deodorant spray or a natural deodorant stick. There is nothing worse than looking good, but smelling bad!

4.If you sweat a lot, you may need to shower more than once a day. Showering right after your workout will help wick away sweat and keep your skin from loosening.

5. Too much facial hair can be difficult to manage in hot weather. I recommend you wear a clean shaven look this summer.

Wellness on the shelves

Here is my pick of seven wellness products you should try:

1.iodine protection

Simply use two drops of Bioshield Iodine Antiseptic Lotion by I – 2Cure every six hours.



This revolutionary iodine therapy is the newest and perhaps the most promising Covid defense product as it provides broad spectrum antimicrobial protection against all known bacteria, viruses or fungi and replaces the use of a disinfectant. To use, simply apply two drops every six hours on the fingertips, palms and tip of the nose and around the mouth. The product also nourishes and hydrates the skin during its action. My product for extra and extra protection!

2. Pure oxygen

Portable oxygen cartridge by Oxy Zone to help maintain your oxygen levels



During exercise, our body needs energy, therefore more oxygen which, if not supplied, can lead to fatigue. This portable box provides pure oxygen and a few puffs will improve your athletic performance and help restore energy levels after cycling, aerobics, yoga, dancing and other forms of physical exertion. Adequate oxygen levels also lead to smoother, more plump skin. Keep a can handy in your gym bag or better yet, in your first aid kit.

3. Matcha green tea

Vadham India Matcha Green Tea is said to concentrate and boost your metabolism



Japanese matcha is known to have 137 times more antioxidants than regular green tea. Tea is traditionally said to improve focus and boost your metabolism. The brand offers a range of pure Matcha powder infused with various other herbs and ingredients, each with their own additional health and wellness benefits. Matcha green tea is great for weight loss and for detoxifying the body, especially after a night of partying.

4. Cleansing mask

Beaumark gentle cleansing mask that reduces dryness and the appearance of wrinkles and acne scars



Wearing a face mask can cause sweat, oil, and bacteria to become trapped on the surface of your skin, creating a breeding ground for acne and other rashes. Infused with salicylic acid, citric acid and tea tree oil, this gentle cleanser fights acne by reducing oil and bacteria on your skin. The product also reduces dryness and the appearance of wrinkles and acne scars.

5. Wellness bands

Nanoveda’s range of wellness strips are easy to carry and consume



These technology-based Ayurvedic supplements come in the form of oral strips, making them easy to carry and consume. Each variant has a distinct purpose: to induce sleep, provide energy, or simply build and improve your overall immunity. Unwrap and simply place in the mouth.

6. Anti-odor hand cream

The Palm Company Smoke Odor Control Hand Cream neutralizes the long-lasting odor of cigarette smoke



This one-of-a-kind hand cream neutralizes the long-lasting smell of cigarette smoke that stays on our hands with every ignition! It contains vitamins and natural ingredients that provide deep, soft and long-lasting hydration and hydration. The cream also protects your nails and cuticles from nicotine stains by accelerating the growth of healthy nails. Smokers, go get your tube and thank me for telling you about this one.

7. Buttock cream

Bare Body Essentials Butt Cream Promises to Heal Dark, Patchy Marks on Your Butt



This cream promises to heal dark, patchy marks on your butt! Contains natural ingredients like coffee powder, orange extract, yogurt, and honey that help improve the overall texture of the skin while making it smoother to the touch. The cream helps reduce dark spots, brighten your complexion and firm your skin. It’s time to give your rear end a complete, well-deserved makeover!

Summer skin and hair care

Three products to use for the harsh summer months:

1.body powder

Deyga body powder fights sweat, humidity and bacteria build-up



Body powders are invaluable in combating perspiration, humidity and bacteria build-up, especially in summer. This powder has an unscented formulation. The key ingredients are organic Arrowroot powder, natural zinc, kaolin clay, and olive oil. The powder is ultra-fine and smooth in texture, so it glides well on the body and leaves the skin healthy and fresh for a few hours.

2. Rose water

Digvijaya herbals premium rose water smells and feels great and promises to be as pure as it gets



For centuries, rose flower extract and water have been used to refresh, hydrate and tone the skin. This herbal water smells great, smells great and promises to be as pure as it gets. To apply: simply dab a few drops on a cotton ball and wipe your face. Use three times a week, ideally at the end of the day.

3. Hair serum

Loccitane En Provence scalp fortifying serum stimulates the scalp



This anti-breakage serum stimulates the scalp. To apply, gently massage a few drops per day or per week as needed. The serum limits the loss of fine and fragile hair and reduces breakage. The product helps to make the roots stronger, leading to denser and fuller hair within a month of regular use.

The author is a consultant and trainer in image, style and grooming.

From HT Brunch, April 11, 2021

