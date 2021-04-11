How To Shop Like Michelle Duncan

Welcome to our How to shop like series, where we shine a light on personalities in the fashion industry and take a closer look at their personal relationships with fashion and how they think about the best insider tips and tricks. This week, we chat with the director of the beauty industry and founder of her own eponymous fashion brand, Michelle duncan.





Fashion operates (or at least it used to) in segments. You have clothes for work and you have clothes for play. The intersection of creative spaces and business management then leaves the middle of the Venn diagram overlooked with little to wear that satisfies their need for self-expression, while also meeting a regulated dress code. Enter Michelle Duncan, who founded her eponymous line on the notion of “gothic girl turned corporate”. Transplanted from Atlanta to NYC, Duncan spent her graduate school years rising through the ranks of the beauty industry. Champion of lateral agitation, she founded her own line, Duncan, in 2019 while working as Head of Creative Strategy and Collaborations at Estee Laudera, she again is holding. Duncan filled the void the designer languished in her own business, a business based on a solution any entrepreneur would sanction for pieces to reflect her modern personal style while paying homage to the couture look that Savile Row and the Fdration de Haute Couture strive to keep afloat. We caught up with the multi-faceted style maven to discuss the story behind not only his designs, but his own personal style as well.

When did you first fall in love with fashion? “As long as I can remember seeing fashion. I used to browse my mom’s closet and jewelry to try on her clothes. When I was growing up I obsessively watched fashion magazines and cared more about costumes in movies, theater and musicians than actual performance. The idea of ​​creating pieces that women can play as an outward extension of themselves (or the character they want to play that day) is incredibly powerful and I was fascinated by it from a young age. age. ” Why did you decide to start your own line? “It took me a few years to finally have the courage to launch my own brand. I’ve always been incredibly inspired by designers and their designs, but as I became the fashion-obsessed woman that I am today, I started to feel that something was missing. in women’s fashion, which juxtaposed the fit with an edge. I also think there is something to be said about women designing for women and in general a disproportionate element is missing in this category. ” What does personal style mean to you and how would you describe your own? “Personal style is so important because it reflects the exterior of your identity that transcends your lifestyle, attitude, personality and cultural interests. My style is relatively suited with clothes that have surprises in the details. plus, my palette is very dark, mostly black. ” Do you have a uniform? “Before creating my own brand, my uniform was black. I have categorized my personal style into two distinct and opposing forms. The first, tight dresses that strike either mid-calf or the other way around: a dramatic short skirt. I switched between these silhouettes and cropped pants and a button down shirt with additional embellishments with a flat shoe. ” Favorite thing to splurge? “Bags!” Favorite purchase of all time? “My wedding dress. I had a haute couture dress made by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy. It was such a special experience to have made it for the most special day of my life. The dress was in two parts: a dress and a body cape covered with thousands. of crystals and pearls. ” Where do you look for inspiration for your collections? Is your answer the same when it comes to your own style? “I look at the past and wherever I travel. Much of my inspiration comes from artistic periods (my Spring 20 collection was inspired by the period of Romanticism), uniforms from different military periods, and fashion movements like the Teddy Boys. I find the most inspiration comes from looking into the past to find the future. ” What did design teach you about fashion? “I think design gives me an increased appreciation for the craft of making clothes. It’s a creative process that requires so many different types of collaboration of artisans to bring the design to life. The design also gave me a renewed vision of the female form and how to improve the characteristics that make the woman who wears the clothes feel their best. ”

Photo: courtesy of Michelle Duncan