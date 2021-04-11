Fashion
How To Shop Like Michelle Duncan
Welcome to our How to shop like series, where we shine a light on personalities in the fashion industry and take a closer look at their personal relationships with fashion and how they think about the best insider tips and tricks. This week, we chat with the director of the beauty industry and founder of her own eponymous fashion brand, Michelle duncan.
Fashion operates (or at least it used to) in segments. You have clothes for work and you have clothes for play. The intersection of creative spaces and business management then leaves the middle of the Venn diagram overlooked with little to wear that satisfies their need for self-expression, while also meeting a regulated dress code. Enter Michelle Duncan, who founded her eponymous line on the notion of “gothic girl turned corporate”.
Transplanted from Atlanta to NYC, Duncan spent her graduate school years rising through the ranks of the beauty industry. Champion of lateral agitation, she founded her own line, Duncan, in 2019 while working as Head of Creative Strategy and Collaborations at Estee Laudera, she again is holding. Duncan filled the void the designer languished in her own business, a business based on a solution any entrepreneur would sanction for pieces to reflect her modern personal style while paying homage to the couture look that Savile Row and the Fdration de Haute Couture strive to keep afloat. We caught up with the multi-faceted style maven to discuss the story behind not only his designs, but his own personal style as well.
Shop Michelle’s Current Picks:
When did you first fall in love with fashion?
“As long as I can remember seeing fashion. I used to browse my mom’s closet and jewelry to try on her clothes. When I was growing up I obsessively watched fashion magazines and cared more about costumes in movies, theater and musicians than actual performance. The idea of creating pieces that women can play as an outward extension of themselves (or the character they want to play that day) is incredibly powerful and I was fascinated by it from a young age. age. ”
Why did you decide to start your own line?
“It took me a few years to finally have the courage to launch my own brand. I’ve always been incredibly inspired by designers and their designs, but as I became the fashion-obsessed woman that I am today, I started to feel that something was missing. in women’s fashion, which juxtaposed the fit with an edge. I also think there is something to be said about women designing for women and in general a disproportionate element is missing in this category. ”
What does personal style mean to you and how would you describe your own?
“Personal style is so important because it reflects the exterior of your identity that transcends your lifestyle, attitude, personality and cultural interests. My style is relatively suited with clothes that have surprises in the details. plus, my palette is very dark, mostly black. ”
Do you have a uniform?
“Before creating my own brand, my uniform was black. I have categorized my personal style into two distinct and opposing forms. The first, tight dresses that strike either mid-calf or the other way around: a dramatic short skirt. I switched between these silhouettes and cropped pants and a button down shirt with additional embellishments with a flat shoe. ”
Favorite thing to splurge?
“Bags!”
Favorite purchase of all time?
“My wedding dress. I had a haute couture dress made by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy. It was such a special experience to have made it for the most special day of my life. The dress was in two parts: a dress and a body cape covered with thousands. of crystals and pearls. ”
Where do you look for inspiration for your collections? Is your answer the same when it comes to your own style?
“I look at the past and wherever I travel. Much of my inspiration comes from artistic periods (my Spring 20 collection was inspired by the period of Romanticism), uniforms from different military periods, and fashion movements like the Teddy Boys. I find the most inspiration comes from looking into the past to find the future. ”
What did design teach you about fashion?
“I think design gives me an increased appreciation for the craft of making clothes. It’s a creative process that requires so many different types of collaboration of artisans to bring the design to life. The design also gave me a renewed vision of the female form and how to improve the characteristics that make the woman who wears the clothes feel their best. ”
Photo: courtesy of Michelle Duncan
What stores do you go to?
“In our current lockdown climate, the only place I’ll be shopping is Matches Fashion!”
What would your closet be full of if money weren’t an issue?
“In addition to my own brand, I would continue to collect Alaia and Prada, vintage Comme des Garons and haute couture Givenchy, Dior and Valentino over the years.”
Vintage or new?
“Both. Vintage is wonderful for collecting pieces that are now treasured artefacts from designers from a past or a period in time. New because I love discovering new designs and creations from emerging designers.”
Your favorite accessories?
“All year round, I wear a gold necklace from the Louis XIV era, a vintage gold chain that was my mom’s, my Patek Philippe wristwatch. I wear at least two MAC Ruby Woo Anytime matte red lipsticks to wear Musk Pest I even spray myself in preparation for Zooms. Frédéric Malle personally gave me a consultation to better understand my personality and adapted this perfume to me and now I can’t stop wearing it.
“In winter, I can’t live without the above and my Chelsea boots from Queen’s Cavalry Boot Maker or ‘Mr. Schneider’ on Savile Row or Cheetah Creepers from Dr. Martin’s, a Hermès scarf, a beanie knitted with yarn Loopy Mango which I buy in the upstate and gloves from CVS (which I probably buy once a week because I always lose them). In the summer, I wear Jonathan Cohen flip flops almost exclusively. ”
If your label had a muse, who would it be?
“Amal Clooney”.
What does your current WFH wardrobe look like?
“I dress like I’m going to the office. The novelty of the sweatpants wore off about five days after the start of the WFH. If I’m not dressed and made up, I don’t feel ready to face the day. and talk to people on Zoom! ”
What are your favorite little fashion brands right now?
“My favorite ready-to-wear designers are Jonathan cohen, Christian cowan, Chris Peters (CDLM), Nancy Dojaka, and Simone rocha. In fact, I really admire and love to visit (when traveling was easy!) Some Savile Row artisans like Michael browne and Frank Foster Shirts. No one can make clothes like Michael and the daughters of Frank Foster Shirts. One day, I hope to get Michael to make me an overcoat! ”
What are the five most worn items in your wardrobe?
“A reissued Alaia dress from the Spring 1990 show. Naomi Campbell wore it and when Alaia reissued it in 2019, it’s a dress I never took off! Christophe Lemaire pants, an old Charvet shirt, a Comme des Garons skirt and my husband’s Champion sweatshirt. ”
If you could live in an era just for fashion, which one would you choose?
“The time of Louis XIV is not a question. He essentially invented Haute Couture and the dresses are so, so exquisite.”
