Harris County School District HOPE Center Hosts Prom-a-Palooza Event





HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WRBL) – The COVID-19 pandemic canceled many of life’s most memorable moments last year, but as vaccines roll out and cases decline, life and its events are starting to start anew. This means that milestones such as high school graduates and balls are back and the Harris County School District Social Services Building, the HOPE Center, is helping to ensure all students have the perfect outfit. for the occasion. The HOPE Center, which stands for Helping Other People Excel, hosted a Prom-a-palooza event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students in need of a ball gown were invited to come and enjoy refreshments, gift bags with essentials like gum and dental floss, and shop for free prom dresses and shoes. Harris County School social services director La Chandra Brundage said today is more than just ball gowns. “We were able to serve some of our students who are homeless or unaccompanied, and so not only was it a Prom-a-palooza, but it turned into a day of connecting and realizing what others services we could offer, ”Brundage said. “So we asked some students to come away with additional items, additional resources and additional connections that we’re going to make, and just a few connections that we could make for them in the community. The center has an abundance of dresses in a range of sizes due to the cancellation of the prom last year, which allows them to save these dresses and continue to add them as the year progresses. Brundage said the event helped them ensure that every student in need has the opportunity to find their perfect dress without the financial burden. “And it’s a heavy financial burden that was taken away from a relative because the dresses that we handed out today, they were new and we saw some of the price tags and it’s a drop of money.” , said Brundage. “So we were happy to be able to help some of these families. We had moms who were crying, we had daughters who said they had never had a dress before and they were happy. Brundage said about 20 girls walked away with dresses from the event, but since the prom is not until May 1 and they have such a plethora of dresses, the girls are more than welcome to come find their perfect dress at the HOPE Center. She also added that girls who don’t go to prom but need a dress for other formal events can come find them as well.

