Demi Lovato rocks a costume dress after admitting she had ‘anxiety attack’ while watching her docuseries

She showed off some of her most striking looks while promoting her new album and the Dancing With The Devil docu-series.

And Demi Lovato upped her game on Saturday by sharing a stunning photo of herself in a shimmering costume dress to her Instagram account.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter released the image a day after admitting she suffered an ‘anxiety attack’ from the stress of watching her new documentary series Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil, which has was created last month.

Stunner: Demi Lovato, 28, shared a photo of herself on Saturday in a shimmering floral-print costume dress on Instagram to mark week one of her album Dancing With The Devil

Demi’s photo showed her standing in front of a window overlooking a picturesque hill in the desert covered with large boulders.

She was wearing the elegant double-breasted suit dress and apparently nothing else other than a pair of white open-toed heels with straps crisscrossed around her ankles.

The 5-foot-3-inch singer and actress’s outfit was covered in pretty pink florals and had a lustrous sheen that brightened up the room.

Rather than her current pixie cut, she wore her raven locks in long curls swept to the side over one shoulder.

She completed her stylish ensemble with translucent pink sunglasses and dangling earrings.

“A week of #DWTDTAOSO.Thank you for listening and your support. It means the world to me, ” she captioned the photo.

Beaming: Demi was boiling hot during her interview with Jimmy Fallon to promote her new documentary series and album on Friday

Harsh time: Demi admitted that it was extremely difficult to watch the series once it was over. “I had a physical reaction the first time I looked at it. Like a panic attack, she said

On Friday, Demi was seething with her interview with Jimmy Fallon to promote her new documentary series and her new album.

The Confident singer looked casual in a simple black top that matched her short hair, while she added sparkle with a gold chain and chunky gold earrings.

The discussion ultimately turned to his documentary series, which delves into his tumultuous personal life over the past several years, including his near-fatal overdose in 2018.

Demi admitted that it was extremely difficult to watch the series once it was over.

“I had a physical reaction the first time I looked at it. Like a panic attack, ”she says.

Take charge: “But it’s been good and part of telling my story is making ownership and ownership of my truth,” she continued; image from Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil

Getting the job done: “I had to work on a lot of things before I told the story on camera,” she said. “ But I worked on myself and put a lot of work behind the scenes … ”

“ But it’s been good and part of telling my story is about making ownership and ownership of my truth, ” she continued. “ It doesn’t matter what people say when they look at it, it doesn’t matter … I stand in such truth that nothing anyone can say can shake me. ”

Jimmy asked the pop superstar if it was ‘weird’ to share so much of his life with complete strangers.

“I had to work on a lot of things before I told the story on camera,” she replied. “ But I worked on myself and put a lot of work behind the scenes so that when it was time to film it, I felt completely safe telling my story.

As difficult as it was to open up about her personal struggles and substance abuse issues, she believed the whole process had helped her recover.

“It’s been really cathartic, really really therapeutic,” she said.

The singer hoped viewers could be inspired by what she had been through and overcome.

Sympathy: Demi told TMZ this week he was moved by the plight of rapper DMX, who died on Friday aged 50 after suffering a heart attack from a drug overdose; seen on April 8

Tragic: “Whenever I see someone OD or pass away that is in the public eye, I immediately think,” It could have been you if you hadn’t put in all this work in the last two years of your life ” , she says; DMX seen in February 2021

Demi was moved by the fate of rapper DMX, who died Friday at the age of 50 from a heart attack caused by a drug overdose.

Earlier this week, while still fighting for his life in the hospital, she told TMZ about the emotional jolt his overdose had caused him.

“Anytime I see someone OD or pass away, it’s in the public eye, I immediately think, ‘It could have been you if you hadn’t put in all this work in the last two years of your life. She said.

“ There were times when I felt guilt for the survivors. You ask yourself, “Why am I still here, why aren’t the others?” It’s difficult. I have to realize that every day is a day that someone else isn’t getting.