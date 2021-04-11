Penn State Men’s Soccer Downs Ohio State advance to Big Ten semifinals

Second-seeded Penn State men’s football (7-1-1) defeated seventh-seeded Ohio State (3-6-1) 3-1 in the Big Ten quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon at Jeffrey Field.

Nittany Lion’s strong defensive unit set the pace of play all afternoon, as All-Big Ten goalie Khris Shakes put in his fourth shutout performance of the season and was then relived by Owen Elliott. On the opposite end of the field, junior forward Daniel Bloyou terrified the outmatched Buckeyes early and often, ending the day with two goals and one assist.

How did it happen

The game got off to a quick and physical start as the two conference opponents traded goods for the majority of the opening minutes. Just over eight minutes into the action, Ohio State midfielder Xavier Green scored the first shot on goal of the game, but seized the opportunity over the top right corner of the net. by Khris Shakes.

The strong defensive positions of both teams set the tone for a battle anchored by the two full-backs. Chief executive Brandon Hackenberg recorded a plethora of crucial stops at the start of the Ohio state attack, which proved key to re-launching the Nittany Lion offensive.

After a slow start marked by attempts to draw a draw halfway through the first half, Peter Mangione seized a favorable breakaway opportunity in favor of the Nittany Lions. The top executive fired a shot directly at Noah Lawrence which blocked the attempt, but was unable to stop the chance to score.

On the rebound, forward Danny Bloyou dug into Ohio State territory and shot a low ball in the right corner, which gave the game’s first goal and gave Penn State a crucial 1-0 advantage.

22 ‘| Penn State strikes first !!! Danny Bloyou cleans up Peter Mangione’s initial shot and the Nittany Lions take a 1-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/75Mj9v66Dd – Penn State Mens Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) April 10, 2021

Moments after the score, coach Jeff Cook turned to Tyger Evans, who replaced defenseman Alex Stevenson for the game’s first substitution. The strategic move proved to be favorable for the home side, as Evans immediately burst into Buckeye’s territory after a throw-in.

The quick first-year struck towards the penalty area, received a nice cross courtesy of Bloyou, and delivered a strike that resulted in Nittany Lion’s second goal of the game. Evans’ score extended the advantage to 2-0, putting Penn State in a comfortable position as the halves neared.

29 ‘| Less than a minute off the bench and rookie Tyger Evans places him at home for his first career goal !!! Pierre Reedy and Danny Bloyou with assists and the Nittany Lions lead 2-0 with around 15 left in the first half! pic.twitter.com/tyLZaGe67C – Penn State Mens Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) April 10, 2021

With almost two minutes to go, Mangione scored Penn States’ fourth shot on goal, but couldn’t clearly relate the strike. The opportunity landed in Lawerence’s gloves, effectively closing the first half of the action.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year Laurence Wootten started the second half with a shooting opportunity for Ohio State, but the Buckeyes were unable to maintain possession at the end of the field.

Once again, Penn State took advantage of another quick break-up opportunity led by the dynamic duo of Pierre Reedy and Alex Stevenson, who were able to place a flurry of sneaky moves on the Buckeye defense.

Stevenson then centered a slippery pass to Reedy, who found Bloyou perfectly positioned inside the Buckeye area. The Ghana native fired a high and powerful shot as he fell to the ground, earning him his second score of the game to extend Nittany Lion’s lead to 3-0.

55 ‘| BLOYOU DOES IT AGAIN !! The junior has a brace to put the Nittany Lions 3-0! Reedy and Stevenson with the passes! pic.twitter.com/I01MRezqRx – Penn State Mens Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) April 10, 2021

After the goal, Penn State’s offensive offense blew gas out as goaltender Shakes continued to shine in the net for the home side. The second-team All Conference selection collected several impressive saves to keep the opposition scoreless as the game clock continued to tick.

At the end of the half, Ohio State showed its first sign of life by converting its first goal of the game with just over two minutes remaining. Wootten scored on a close range strike that slid past Owen Elliott’s gloves to put the Underdogs in the scoring column.

Despite the late charge, the Nittany Lions held their ground and ended the game victorious with a 3-1 lead. The home team took six shots on goal compared to just three by Ohio State, which was essential to the triumph.

Player of the match

Daniel Bloyou | Junior | Before

The first-team selection All Big Ten harassed the Ohio State defense throughout the game, scoring two scoring goals from three attempted shots. Bloyou also fired an accurate pass straight to the feet of Tyger Evans, earning him the second score of the day.

And after?

Penn State will host Michigan’s third seed in the tournament semifinals on Wednesday at Jeffrey Field. Kick-off time has yet to be announced