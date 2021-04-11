Kid Cudi wears dress and pays tribute to Chris Farley on ‘SNL’





Kid cudi turned heads with her wardrobe choice on “Saturday Night Live”. The rapper was the musical guest on Saturday’s episode hosted by actress “Promising Young Woman” Carey mulligan, performing the songs “Tequila Shots” and “Sad People” from her latest album “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen”. Cudi wore a cardigan and T-shirt featuring a photo of the late “SNL” cast member Chris Farley for his “Tequila Shots” performance. And for “Sad People,” he changed into a floral spaghetti strap dress, which he paired with a chunky skeleton necklace. He ended the performance with a smile and a bow. Twitter widely praised the artist’s bold outfits, calling her dress “fabulous”and “magnificent,” and congratulating him on “Breaking social norms”. “SNL”:Carey Mulligan’s husband Marcus Mumford crushes monologue Many social media users also pointed to similarities between Cudi’s clothes and those worn by the late Kurt Cobain. Cudi appeared to pay homage to the fire singer Nirvana with her green cardigan and floral print dress, both worn by Cobain. “Feel a model here,” wrote one Twitter user, sharing photos of Cobain and Cudi side-by-side. Another Twitter user highlighted the anniversary of Cobain’s death last week. The grunge icon died by suicide at age 27 on April 5, 1994. “Kid Cudi pulling the ultimate Kurt Cobain tribute on #SNL the week that death,” wrote @ DArmstrong44. “@KidCudiall on love and suicide prevention and awareness !!!” Cudi last performed on “SNL” in 2018 with Kanye west, his collaborating partner in their Kids See Ghosts project. Along with his musical performances on Saturday, Cudi also stepped in for a skit with “SNL” cast members Pete Davidson and Chris Redd parodying their love of flutes. “I love this weird little flute,” they sang in the rap number, which featured an appearance by an actor. Timothe Chalamet, which hosted “SNL” last December.







