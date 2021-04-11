Dijon honey gives a touch of disco to Bottega Veneta





If there’s one thing Honey Dijon knows, it’s how to hit the club in style. The legendary DJ has spent decades at the heart of the intersection of fashion and music, from her early years in Chicago’s underground house scene to her most recent role as Music Director for the Kim Joness Collections at Dior Men. (If that wasn’t enough, in 2019 she launched her own fashion line with Dover Street Market, aptly titled Honey Fucking Dijon.) It is therefore not surprising to see Dijon arriving at the latest round of salon shows under the radar of Bottega Venetas, which have always brought out the cream of the international music scene; Other attendees at yesterday’s presentation in Berlin included Virgil Abloh, Burna Boy, Skepta and Slowthai. The Italian fashion house caused a stir at the start of the year after creative director Daniel Lee opted to remove the brand from Instagram and forgo public-facing fashion shows in the near future, opting instead to expand the story of each collection through strictly invited presentations. and a digital zine. While the exact clothes Dijon was in Berlin to watch go down the runway may remain a mystery, her traffic stop look from the brand’s Spring 2021 collection certainly wasn’t. (The event took place at the iconic Berghain superclub, where Dijon has spun out on countless occasions, so it’s no wonder she feels right at home.) Wearing a blue buckle jacket cornflower with a red striped bubble pattern, flared pants and a matching clutch, Dijon completed the look with a pair of 90s The matrix– inspired black sunglasses. The final touch? A pair of disco platform sandals, ready to take Dijon from the sidewalk to the club and maybe stop at a fashion show along the way.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos