Less is more when it comes to accessories, contrasting colors

Q In a menswear blog, I saw a combination of clothing similar to some I have, but I doubt that will work for me. I think there is probably too much going on. The suit is a gray single breasted, worn with an off-white wool double-breasted waistcoat that has lapels and a gold watch chain hanging through. The shirt has blue and white stripes with a contrasting white collar and cuffs, a collar bar, a red patterned tie, a pocket square and a flower in the lapel of the jacket. He also wore a fedora hat and two-tone spectator shoes. Could something similar be a fun look for a summer dinner party? Or is it really too much?

I am with your first reaction to this. I understand a man’s desire for interesting accessories to create a personal and individual look, but there is way too much going on in this jumpsuit. Separate elements add too much detail. It reminds me of the couple hiring a few interior decorators to give them design ideas to create a beautiful room and then incorporating all of their collected ideas at once.

Historically, one of the best advice on how to dress has come from Chanel: She said, while dressing with accessories, “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.” Here it seems that the man has done the exact opposite by adding not one, but far too many visible elements. The three most prominent all involve sharp contrasts that are not traditional for these garments: the white waistcoat against the gray suit, the shirt with a contrasting collar and the spectator shoes. If he had chosen one of these and no other obvious “look at me” elements with a dark suit and tie, he still would have made a statement that expressed his fashion awareness and unique style.

Wearing an unparalleled white woolen waistcoat with a dark suit is in itself eye-catching. A crossover version with a lapel is much more unusual and more flamboyant. If you like the look and think you can pull it off, go for it; but please do not add these other accessories, especially the gold watch chain.

As for the colorful shirts with white contrasting collar, they can add an interesting note to your outfit. Sometimes when an all-white shirt would be too simple or too formal and you want to incorporate some color into your shirt, a happy medium is to use a shirt with a contrasting collar, where you have the solid white collar to frame your tie. . but a colored shirt body. The shirt can showcase a bit of both worlds – the formal and the elegant – making it useful for some unique outfit combinations. Preferably this would not include a collar bar.

The most popular white contrast collar shirt has a solid blue body or a body with blue and white stripes. If you’ve never worn this type of shirt – an interesting midpoint between business and dressy style – this is a good place to start. Avoid contrasting collared shirts with wide or flashy stripes in bright or vivid colors; it is difficult to create outfits.

Wearing a pair of two-tone spectator shoes is not really something most men would be comfortable with. Sure, it worked for Fred Astaire, but I don’t know a lot of men who are this easygoing or self-confident. Even so, only you know if it suits your personal style and if you are ready for such a big step. Again, these should not be combined with other singular styles / accessories.

When I read your description of the outfit, I couldn’t help but think of going with a look that’s quite the opposite: a sophisticated attitude that stylish Italians call “sprezzatura”. This is defined as intentional and intentional nonchalance, so as to cover up the planning and make everything one wear appear effortlessly, and almost without thought. In fashion, it is 180 degrees of exaggerated perfection. A kind of reverse snobbery, it is about masking the great effort that one takes to project the appearance of being naturally chic and smart.

