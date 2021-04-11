Church opens thrift store amid pandemic pangs

Look for signs for the thrift store at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, whose downtown campus is at 805 Sherman St.

You will be directed to a building that once housed the church offices and, before that, a convent. You will have the opportunity to browse a multitude of goods on three levels: One room contains clothes for women and girls, with jewelry. Another contains clothes for men and boys. Then there is the book room, the crockery room, the seasonal room (holiday decorations, fabrics for making items), the kitchen room, the sports equipment room and the cash room, where there is more women’s jewelry, as well as a plethora of non-perishable snacks for sale.

Chances are, you won’t stop having fun with these items and their very affordable prices.

“We heard different comments when they come in, through the door – ‘Oh wow, I didn’t know you had all of this’ and [they] are amazed when they start to drop by, ”says LeAnn Wellinghoff, who, along with her brother-in-law, Donald Goodwin, probably spends 20 hours a week at the store.

Due to covid regulations, they hadn’t done much publicity for the store, Wellinghoff says. “But we have regular monitoring of the local population, and the word is spreading.”

On Sundays, many people come after mass to the nearby shrine and shop. There may even be a visitor or two from out of town on the two days a week the store is open.

Goodwin quotes some Atkins buyers. “They have a little store over there, and they come here and shop for their store. … They just look through and see what they think they can sell in their store.”

What you will see is not nearly all the church has to sell.

OPENING DELAYED BY COVID

The thrift store has been around for less than a year. St. Edward Parish Director Scott Sparks mentions how in previous years people donated their thrown items to church “and we dumped them in one of the buildings. [on campus] or in the third year class … until we have our dig sale. We were constantly receiving donations – furniture, clothes, dishes, books. “

They used to just save those items and have a big yard sale in the summer, Sparks continues. But the church school closed a few years ago; hence the relocation of its offices.

“Well, we were like, ‘We have a big empty building, so instead of just having one big dig sale every year, let’s take the nicer items out of the donation, and open up a thrift store and see how it works. .. It went off almost immediately. “

The rest of the items are saved, and there’s still a big dig sale. But, again, the store gets the best items … dishes, furniture, unopened items, new clothes with tags or branding.

Preparing the store took some work. Items were to be collected from all the different places they were stored on campus and donations were to be picked up.

Then, covid-19 delayed the store’s scheduled opening in March 2020. But the doors opened several months later, after state social distancing rules relaxed some.

Wellinghoff prices the clothes and serves as a cashier. Goodwin sorts the articles as they enter. He also inspects each item to “make sure it’s good to be turned off, not torn or stained.”

It is a job that can be interesting, to say the least.

“I found a lot of things that I didn’t know what it was,” he says. “Some of the clothes that were donated are expensive clothes [that’s] it still had the labels on it. “He would question” not just an article; it might be several elements.

“But then the next bag [of donated clothing] is the other way. There are stains everywhere. “

Wellinghoff is often surprised by “the stuff we get that you’d think, ‘Throw that in the trash, nobody would want that.’ And that would be the next thing that would sell. You never know what people will buy. “

PRICING BY CATEGORY

Articles are rated by category. For example, women’s shirts and blouses cost $ 3; the best men’s shirts cost $ 5. The jewelry – pins, pendants, and necklaces – costs $ 4 $ 5.

Costume jewelry and clothing represent the most donations. And who are the big sellers? Tools. “We can normally sell them as fast as we get them,” Wellinghoff says.

Then, she adds, “our street lights seem to be a really good seller when we have them. They go pretty fast.” Goodwin notes that they sell “quite a few large images”.

Then there are the religious works of art, which also sell well. “We have a large Hispanic population within the church, and they seem to really like… religious images,” Wellinghoff says. “Crosses are also selling well.” They aren’t technically able to sell blessed items, but they do accept donations for them, she explains.

There are items that customers are looking for that weren’t given away, she notes.

“We have a mister [who’s] been looking for a ball stick for I don’t know how long. He comes about every week, but we didn’t have a baseball bat yet. “If that Louisville Slugger (or any brand) dream of baseball bat is given,” we’ll hand it over and keep it to himself, knowing that’s what he wants. “

The store is open on Sundays and Mondays. But Wellinghoff and Goodwin are also on duty on Thursdays, which they dedicate to sorting and pricing. They will go looking for items at any time.

They attract other volunteers. Wellinghoff’s daughters take turns on Sunday, helping with the cash register. Four to five people come throughout the week to help organize the store and sort the items.

EVERYTHING FOR THE CHURCH

Proceeds from the store help pay for church operations. Wellinghoff is very satisfied with the sales. “I basically know what we’re taking right now … on a Sunday and a Monday we’re averaging probably close to $ 1,000.” She has heard that due to Covid other thrift stores have closed. “People tell us all the time, ‘We’re so glad you’re here.'”

Wellinghoff has been a member of St. Edward for over 40 years. Her children and grandchild all went to school there and were able to graduate before the school closed. “So I’ve always been involved in volunteering in St. Edward – the basketball games and you name it.”

Goodwin is his brother-in-law by marriage, “and he’s still with the kids and the granddaughter and everything … here to help.” Everyone knows him as “Uncle Donald” – which they heard his great-niece call him when he took her to school.

Both say they would like to see the store grow and continue to support the church. One thing is certain: thanks to his donations, volunteers and customers will be left in awe.

“You never know what you’re getting,” Goodwin says.

“But it’s fun to discover,” Wellinghoff adds.

St. Edward Thrift Store, 10 am to 3 pm Sunday and Monday. For more information, call (501) 374-5767.