Fashion Revolution Day is a day to question the origin of our clothes

Mark your calendars! On April 24, Fashion Revolution Day will be marked in a hundred countries to challenge fashion brands on the origin of their clothes.

To join this initiative, all you need to do is wear your clothes inside out, take a photo and post it on social media with the hashtag #WhoMadeMyClothes.

Do you really know the origin of every item of clothing in your wardrobe? Otherwise, this week will allow you to take stock and question the brands on the traceability of their products.

Initially organized every year on April 24, the date chosen to pay tribute to the victims of the collapse of the Rana Plaza garment factory in Bangladesh, Fashion Revolution Day has gradually turned into Fashion Revolution Week (April 19-25, 2021) .

Its objective is to make consumers, brands and public authorities aware of more ethical and responsible fashion.

Garment traceability

Know the origin of the raw materials used in the design of your favorite t-shirt, find out who woven the pattern for that skirt you only wear on special occasions, or find out how your handbag got to the store where you bought it.

These concerns are becoming paramount for consumers, as recent surveys conducted since the start of the pandemic have shown.

However, brands do not systematically respond to this request for additional information. This is where Fashion Revolution Week comes in, allowing consumers to ask brands directly where the clothes they wear every day come from.

Despite significant progress in recent months, the fashion industry remains one of the most polluting in the world, and among the least transparent.

Entitled “Rights, relations and revolution”, this 2021 edition of Fashion Revolution Week will focus on human exploitation and the degradation of ecosystems, but also on the need for a “radical change” in “relations between brands and suppliers” to revolutionize the industry and reduce its impact on the planet.

The hashtag to watch: #WhoMadeMyClothes

While you can use this week to reflect on your own clothing consumption, there’s another even more impactful way to participate.

The idea of ​​Fashion Revolution Day or Fashion Revolution Week is to wear your clothes inside out for at least a day to showcase the brand, and question their origin.

If you’re not in the mood for daring, you can simply take a photo of the label and post it on social media with the hashtag #WhoMadeMyClothes and the associated brand name.

More than a simple awareness day, it is about asking brands about the lack of transparency linked to some or even all of their clothes, and to spark a conversation on the different production steps necessary before the sale. of the product.

In this year of the pandemic, the hashtag should be used more than ever. Your keyboards! AFP Relaxnews