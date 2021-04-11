Eight Inspirational Style Tips After Locking Down UK’s Top Stylists

We are about to re-enter the world and although a lot has changed in ways that we do not yet fully understand, one thing remains a certainty: if we do go out we have to dress and we have to do it. appropriately.

The point is, the vast majority of us haven’t dressed for anything more hectic than leaving our halls before for about a year, so the simple task of putting together a great outfit ready for the whole world can seem like a challenge. a little more intimidating than at the start of 2020.

So here, to help you get back into the world of personal style smoothly and without incident, we brought in the UK’s top menswear stylist to offer his insightful advice on how best to dress for the new world. brave after the lockdown we’re about to enter.

1. Treat your coaches to a spa day

Do you know what I have done, what I have never done before? I had my sneakers cleaned by professionals! They looked almost as good as new and I felt like a million bucks. Who knew! I have a guy across the street in Mexico to make mine, but you could just as easily go to the Shoe Spa or do it yourself at home. Luke Day, Fashion Director, British GQ

2. Choose better and smarter indoor clothes

A discreet look from the SS21 men’s collection by Tom Ford

As one Mean Girl chef put it, these sweatpants are all that’s right for me right now and I, like Regina, am not quite ready to ditch the elasticated waistband for unnecessary formal discomfort for the moment. Luckily, Prada designers Ermenegildo Zegna and Alexander McQueen amplified the armchair wardrobe staple just in time for an ease in British lockdown restrictions, reworking with socially acceptable crepe fabrics and flowing silhouettes in light spring tones, elevating your look from lazy boy lockdown to relaxed luxury. Take inspiration from the Tom Fords SS21 collection and pair a pair of investment sweatpants with a killer leather jacket, superfine knits and an unexpected stylish leopard print moccasin. Complete with a leather travel bag, tortoise shell shades and your passport for the ultimate upbeat post lockdown look. Tony Cook, freelance stylist

3. Wear what makes you happy

Nicolas Cage in a face mask and jacket very happy indeed

Wear what you love and what makes you feel totally bright and happy and please don’t care about anyone’s opinion on it. It’s now or never. Enjoy yourself, enjoy the clothes, enjoy life. In addition, please wear a mask when necessary and requested. Julian Ganio, menswear design consultant

4. Think of a sweater vest

Harry Styles wears Lanvin SS20 Collection Sweater Vest

Consider adding a sweater cardigan to your wardrobe: Thanks to HarryStyles and Tyler, The Creator tank top is getting a bit of style right now. It’s an easy way to update an old white t-shirt and chinos and pairs perfectly with shorts over a light summer shirt or t-shirt. You can even wear one with your trusty lock trackies. Helen Seamons, Menswear Editor, The Guardian and the Observer

5. Do an absolutely huge dry cleaning

There is nothing that makes tired clothes that have been left molding in a wardrobe fresher and more revitalized than a trip to the dry cleaners. I just sent a load of my favorite clothes to my favorite dry cleaners, Jeeves Of Belgravia, and can’t wait to receive them freshly pressed, refreshed and ready for a long hot summer. This is an expense worth paying for, not least because it will allow you to reduce the wear and tear on your old clothes rather than encourage you to buy new items, which is also good for your bank balance. than for the environment. Teo van den Broeke, Style and Grooming Director, British GQ

6. Take it easy on yourself

I have three key post-lockout tips for you, if you’ll allow me. First, if you don’t know what to wear on Monday, I always wear the Sunday outfit. It gives me one less thing to think about on a Monday morning. Second, if you (like many) have put on weight in lockdown and feel conscious, wear higher-waisted pants as they suck you up a bit effortlessly. And, finally, if the thought of getting out of your slippers and putting on shoes seems like a step you’re not ready to take, invest in leather moccasins. They are super comfortable but still smart. Angelo Mitakos, Fashion Editor, British GQ

7. Throw jewelry

One of the things I try to do is wear jewelry, mainly a necklace. I find liou or Alighieri necklaces can be subtle or assertive, but they can easily add character or interest to a look. It elevates an outfit and will make it fun and add a little pizzazz. These two brands offer two different things: Alighieri is more gold and feels vintage, special and unique, then liou has this fun and cool novelty and the new collection has a lot of tone which is great for spring. Harry Lambert, celebrity stylist

8. Treat yourself to a trendy blanket

I envisioned all kinds of bright ideas of things I want to wear on a restaurant patio once I’m cleared out: a full tartan print Wales Bonner tracksuit, Stefan Cookes contrast stitch shoes, a Bottega Veneta buckle pants. Basically, things with a little jazz. Having said that, the thing I actually recommend buying is great coverage. This is great for the rule of six outdoors wherever you are. It can be versatile as a style accessory, like a cape, giant scarf, winter sarong, which makes it a bit cheerful and offers the potential for outdoor cat walking! Finally, if you pick one with fashion credentials (I’m personally eyeing Raf Simons’ one), then it’s surely treading the ultimate post-Covid fine line, where the directional hurray was out of the house. , excitement meets comfort in feeling a little bruised and wanting a little cocooning. Simon Chilvers, Men’s Style Director, Matches Fashion

