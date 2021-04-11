From haute couture to horticulture: the Provenalgarden created by a former designer

“The older I get, the more I move towards sobriety and restraint,” said Nicole de Vésian. It was a gesture she made physically. De Vésian made her career in haute couture: first a textile designer for Hermès, where Christian Lacroix worked as an assistant, she then created her own agency, New Vision. Then, 69 years old and widowed, she left her life in Paris to embark on the construction of one of the most elegant contemporary gardens in France, La Louve in the Luberon, Provence.

The garden of La Louve occupies three small stone terraces on the southern slope of the medieval town of Bonnieux. At an altitude of 400 meters, Bonnieux is sometimes called the Mont-Saint-Michel de Provence, with stunning views of the surrounding woods and fields.

Despite Provence’s reputation for lavender-scented romance, the dry, stony landscape of this region is unforgiving, and the task of turning the terraces into the ruin of an old farmhouse was not for the faint-hearted. There was a need for a force reflected in the name of the property: La Louve, meaning “she-wolf”.

In a conversation with Louisa Jones, author of the definitive book on Vesian, Modern design in Provence, Hubert, de Vésian’s son, says that it was “the exceptional brilliance of light” that took his mother to the Luberon. She bought La Louve without seeing the interior of the house, saying “there are wonderful finds in the garden”.

Today, the strongest impression left on the visitor is the deep sense of the place of the garden, which de Vésian reached not only by its remarkable perspective, but also by its sensitive use of materials and plants.

From 1986 until her death in 1996, de Vésian assembled a sculptural collection of predominantly woody plants that she cut intuitively, revealing the character of each. Jones insists that despite de Vesian’s astute pruning, “there is no topiary in the garden – it was not his intention to impose any form on the garden.”

Rather Vesian was led by the plants themselves and his work is to be understood in the context of the semi-wild scrubland landscape where the wind, the poor soil and the constant nibbling of the goats have shaped these shrubs.

Describing her process at the Priory of Saint-Symphorien, a project she also worked on in Bonnieux, de Vésian explained: “Nature already shapes plants into mounds, I just help them.

De Vésian bought La Louve without seeing the interior of the house, saying “ there are wonderful finds in the garden ” © GAP Photos / Clive Nichols



It was never enough to simply frame a view. In addition to integrating the visual vocabulary of the Luberon, de Vésian sought out boxwood seedlings and other local plants to bring the landscape into his garden. Responding to the few mature trees in existence and using mostly conifers, she provided the garden with strong “bones”, with subtle variations in tone and texture adding interest throughout the year.

The experience of a Mediterranean garden on a sunny day is an assault on the senses. Brushing through the paths lined with lavender, rosemary, and other aromatic plants releases a heady scent, while the bright sun performs a constant shadow play of spotty light and hard edges. Despite the tight shapes and lichen encrusted stones providing a feeling of lasting stability, this garden is synonymous with movement.

De Vésian accentuated this through his use of water and mirrors, the latter positioned to reflect not the viewer but specific characteristics and the surrounding landscape. She also softened the harsh edges of the garden with a playful use of self-sowing plants, such as hollyhocks and California poppies, which are placed at random, providing both vibrancy and a welcome source of intense color.

Jones describes it well: “There is nothing conceptual about this approach. Its effects are felt instinctively and with real sensual pleasure.

Pool designed by Garrett Finney © GAP Photos / Clive Nichols



La Louve has a timeless quality that echoes Vésian’s personal style. In the preface to Jones’ book, Lacroix captures Vésian’s peculiar chic as “the innate elegance of the ‘less is more’ variety” and acknowledges that she has taught him to appreciate the subtle shades of beige. Her aesthetic, defined by her white shirts and undyed hair pulled back to reveal a face without makeup, found its logical expression at La Louve.

If de Vesian was refined, she was also practical. She only employed one gardener at a time, with whom she worked closely. She was used to hard physical labor, saying “everything I do is practical”.

This pragmatism had its roots in necessity; during the exodus from Paris in 1940, she had moved near Lyon where she had to work the land to feed her young family – even raising rabbits to provide her children with winter furs. She never lost what Lacroix called her “Spartan war economy” and channeled it into radical creativity.

Shortly before de Vésian’s death in 1996, La Louve was purchased by American art dealer Judith Pillsbury, who landscaped areas of the garden including a swimming pool by architect Garrett Finney.

In recent years, the garden has changed hands and now belongs to Pascal and Sylvie Verger, who invite the public to the garden during open days. It may be 25 years since Nicole de Vésian passed away, but her intuitive garden has aged as gracefully as she did and continues to inspire.

