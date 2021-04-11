Loved the cotton candy Alaya Fs look at Filmfare? This is what her satin dress costs





Recognizing the best talent in Bollywood, the 66th Filmfare Awards 2021 were held recently, which saw Tinsel Town peeps showcase their glamor and old Aalia Furniturewalla, or Alaya F, as she is popularly known, stole the Featured with her cotton candy look in a sculptural satin dress from designer Gaurav Gupta. While the event is scheduled to air tonight, the diva shared a heartwarming clip from the star-studded affair where she was awarded the Filmfares Best First Actor (Female) award by the veteran star and her maternal grandfather, Kabir. Bedi. However, it was the Alayas snow white and pink dress that caught fashionistas. the Jawaani jaaneman The celeb’s sartorial look at the Filmfare Awards looked like a cotton candy whirlwind and we’re not recovering from its sultry feel anytime soon. Stylist Alayas Tanya Ghavri recently shared a slew of photos from the photoshoot that took the internet by storm. The photos show Alaya donning the one-shoulder dress defined with a dramatic sleeve. The dress came with satin bands in contrasting tones of white and snow pink that were interwoven and molded to illustrate the underlying waves of the endless ocean. Made of silk crepe, silk organza and stretch satin, the set looked like a garment that personifies the art of dress and the art of tailoring. Keeping the style simple, Alaya pushed her slender, open braids back to flaunt a pair of leafy silver earrings and rings from Darshanaa Sanjanaa jewelers. Sporting a pop of luscious pink lipstick that matched her eye shadow shade, Alaya amplified the glamor quotient with highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden lashes, streaks of black eyeliner, and filled eyebrows. Alaya completed her look with a pair of nude pink high heels. Striking sultry poses for the camera during the photoshoot, Alaya left fans’ hearts afloat. The sculpted dress is attributed to the eponymous brand of Indian fashion designer Gaurav Guptas which draws inspiration from surrealism, an interpretation of the ruins of fantastic palaces, with mystical references and magical creatures and boasts of breaking style standards by merging individuality with increased creativity. The dress originally costs 110,000 on his designer website. Gaurav Gupta’s Alaya F Sculpted Satin Asymmetric Dress (gauravguptastudio.com) On another note, the Filmfare Awards will air on April 11 at 12 p.m. on the Colors channel and on the Filmfare Facebook page. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter







