All Cambridge stores that won’t reopen tomorrow after closing forever

A wide open street will be the most visible change tomorrow, as the country takes a significant step out of lockdown.

But while on Monday (April 12) the streets of Cambridgeshires will appear brighter and busier than they have been in months, it will also reveal which stores have unfortunately closed their doors.

Famous names like Topshop and Debenhams in Cambridges have unique independents like The Tailors Cat, few companies came out of 2020 unscathed.

The retail sector has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, with nearly 190,000 jobs lost since the first lockdown, the Center for Retail Research told the PA News Agency.

Fortunately, Cambridge has sidestepped the full impact of some selective store closures – most recently by John Lewis, who announced eight branch closures last month.

And some empty premises have welcomed new retailers, including Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters.

While there are signs of optimism on Main Street, we took a moment to remember which stores will not be carrying their wares this week.

Cambridge stores that won’t reopen tomorrow

Burton

Burton men’s fashion store, located in the Grafton Center and Cambridge Retail Park, is set to move online only with sister brand Dorothy Perkins.

Cath Kidston

Previously on Market Hill in Cambridge, the retro-inspired retailer fell under administration in April after declining profits.

The company closed all 60 UK stores, including the Cambridge branch, resulting in the loss of 900 jobs.

It has since secured new funding from a parent company to come back as an online-only operation.

The luxury retailer Anthropologie has taken its place on the Place du Marché.

Cuckoo clothes

Charming independent clothing store Cuckoo has stolen the nest from St Marys Passage, but the team is back at their Burwash Manor store in Barton.

You can browse their treasure trove of stunning vintage and modern prints here .

Debenhams

The 242-year-old department store has closed all of its stores after experiencing financial difficulties last year.

The Grafton Center branch in Cambridge will initially open for a few weeks starting April 12 for a closing sale before closing for good.

Debenhams will then trade fully online after being purchased by Boohoo

in January.

Dorothy Perkins

With her branch at Cambridge Retail Park on Newmarket Road, Dorothy Perkins will not reopen on April 12 after experiencing financial problems last year.

The brand was purchased by clothing website Boohoo in February. Dorothy Perkins will switch exclusively to online trading.

Kailash

The independent hardware store Kailash was unfortunately forced to close its doors in October, after 25 years on Mill Road.

Director Mahesh Gohil said controversial bridge closure was one of the factors in the decision.

Raft Mkt

Raft Mkt was an exciting and innovative addition to Sidney Street: a hub for independent pop-up stores that came together in a premier retail outlet.

The vintage convenience store also had an excellent collection of potted plants.

It opened in October 2020, days before the second nationwide lockdown, and is now replaced by Urban Outfitters.

Soletrader

The Soletrader shoe store has permanently closed its doors in Lion Yard after the voluntary liquidation of the company in July 2020.

The brand closed eight of its 37 stores UK.

The tailors cat

The Sussex Street Bridal Shop has unfortunately closed its doors, after beatings in both the retail and wedding industries.

Cat tailors closed their doors for good at the end of February, after 25 years in the industry.

A heartfelt Instagram post that broke the news in October said: It has been an absolute honor to have groomed literally thousands of gorgeous brides and doing our best every time to try and make their experience with us a memory to cherish. .

TM Lewis

TM Lewis, previously based in the Grand Arcade, will not reopen in April.

The men’s clothing store struggled financially last year and closed all of its UK stores last June, putting around 600 jobs at risk.

It is now traded only online.

Topshop

Topshop – including its Topman men’s section – has closed its doors in the Grand Arcade for good.

All of the brand’s stores closed after its takeover by Asos in February. Topshop has now become an exclusively online brand.