Delaware County wants Polaris Fashion Place to keep a safe image

Following the second shooting incident inside Polaris Fashion Place last month, Delaware County Commissioners decided it was important to set up a meeting with Columbus to discuss public safety there. low.

“It is extremely important to ensure the safety of the public in the county, in the city, in this region and to restore confidence,” Commissioner Jeff Benton said at the March 22 meeting.

One of the reasons for this concern is that the mall, although it was annexed to the city of Columbus in the late 1990s, is located in Delaware County and generates a large portion of the annual revenue of over of $ 66 million in county sales tax, said George Kaitsa, Delaware County Auditor.

Estimates: Polaris Fashion Place Could Generate $ 12 Million In Sales Per Year

The exact amount is considered confidential due to taxpayer privacy laws. But Kaitsa and others don’t disagree that at least an estimate of 18%, or about $ 12 million a year, comes from mall sales.

Kaitsa said the estimate likely stems from the mall’s 1.3 million square feet of retail space generating an industry average of $ 600 to $ 850 per square foot.

Polaris shot:East Side man arrested in connection with second shopping mall shooting

It is money for the general county fund. And 0.375% of that sales tax is intended for the maintenance of roads and bridges throughout the county.

In an agreement that has just been renewed until 2056, the mall has a District Tax Increase Financing (TIF) to divert property taxes towards infrastructure maintenance, such as road widening or l ‘adding borders.

For the PolarisTIF, which currently generates $ 4.2 million per year, the local school district of Olentangy will continue to be reimbursed for any property taxes it would otherwise receive in the absence of the TIF, according to the agreement.

Columbus receives an income tax of 2.5% from mall employees.

Polaris is one of a group of shopping malls owned by the Columbus-based Washington Prime Group that struggled during the pandemic. The Dispatch reported last month that in its fourth quarter earnings report, Washington Prime said “there is substantial doubt about the ability of the business to continue to operate.”

The company has told investors it is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Around the Polaris Mall are large commercial developments which continue to be developed by NP Limited Partnership / Polaris Centers of Commerce.

Maintain an image as a safe place to shop

Although Columbus Police have jurisdiction over public safety, assistants in the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office are often the first to respond to serious incidents, such as gunfire, as MPs patrol much of the surrounding area. and have a nearby substation in Orange Township, said Tracy Whited, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Delaware County has a 7% sales tax that it collects on sales from Polaris and other companies, of which it gets 1.25%. The state of Ohio receives 5.75%, said Kaitsa.COTA receives an additional 0.5% of sales in the Columbus side part. County.

County sales tax for the maintenance of roads and bridges throughout the county is unusual among the 88 counties in Ohio.

The tax money means Delaware County has a keen interest in retaining customers at the mall, even though technically it’s part of Columbus.

“The problem would be if we continued to generate sales so the county could collect taxes,” Kaitsa said. “We do all of our shopping there. You want to be able to shop where you feel safe.”

Shots, even without injury, in the wake of a pandemic and economic downturn are an unfortunate punch, said Lee Paterson, executive vice president of WD Partners, who wrote on Ways to Revitalize shopping malls after the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is an immediate concern. It couldn’t come at a worse time,” Paterson said. “It’s like a harmonic convergence of disruptive things that could happen.”

“It takes a huge (public relations) effort to sweeten things like that where people forget,” Patersons said.

Franz Geiger, managing director of NP Partnership, which includes an association of owners tasked with setting standards for development in the mall area, said he was concerned that a misplaced image is tarnishing the mall at gunfire after no one was hit. Smallholders did not say if visits had declined.

“I don’t think that’s a trend at Polaris,” he said. “I don’t think this is a region in decline.”

The mall and surrounding development swells the county’s population by about 30,000 day workers. As a huge employer and driver of tax revenue, it helps support local, municipal and state governments, Geiger said. The occasional problems are magnified, he said, after getting excited for so long.

“It’s like a straight A student getting his first C,” he says.

Geiger said the shootings alone could be “kind of a wake-up call.” And that leadership might ask, “Are we ready for an event like this?” Can we stifle it?

Since the shooting, the mall has since agreed to pay at least two Colombian police officers for special duties at the mall when it is open, the Columbus Police Commander said. Mike Gray.

Gray, who oversees special operations and was at the meeting with Delaware County officials, said mall ownership has the final say on how much security is desired.

“We haven’t had any reports of violence there since (the shooting incidents),” he said.

County Treasurer Don Rankey, who had previously held other positions promoting strong financial growth in Delaware County, said continuing to work with Polaris officials “to ensure that they continue to be successful for the good of the whole county.

“It’s basically in our backyard,” he said of the mall. “We cannot allow Polaris to fail. We cannot afford to have unforeseen ripples. They are the cornerstone of our continued strong economic development.”

[email protected]

@DeanNarciso