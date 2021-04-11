New Owner Renames Canton’s Downtown Beauty Business

TOWN Jasmine Ollis remembers the day David Beck walked into her workplace.

She thought he was a salesman.

“I told her, ‘You’ll have to wait,’ she laughed at the memory.

That’s because Beck is probably the most unlikely person to own The Beauty Spot, a downtown Canton hair, makeup and fashion store located at 132 Fifth St. NW.

Beck purchased the business and building, formerly known as C&J Enterprises, from the late JayChon and his wife, Tony, in 2019.

Beck is big on downtown Canton. He has memories of a bustling downtown area, which included the Arcade, especially after he got old enough to read the sign at Beck’sFish.

“My mom told me she was pushing me in my stroller in front of this building,” he says.

In 2019, after Beck heard that Tony Chon was selling, he came for a visit.

“I was standing in the store and I called my wife and said, ‘I know I’m a bald and white guy and it breaks all the rules, you buy what you know but you know what? It’s good. We don’t need another empty downtown spot, ”Beck says with a smile.

He changed the name of the store, installed new exterior lighting and repainted the exterior, adding a large butterfly where people take selfies.

A new pink canopy is on the way.

“I wanted to change my name with a name that would resonate,” Beck said. “A place where people can come and feel good.”

Beauty products have been one of the few “pandemic proof” companies. Beck estimates that 75% of his clients are black women between the ages of 16 and 55.

The store also contains men’s clothing.

Beck, who also works for his family’s oil and gas company, said he relies on his three Beauty Spot employees, Jasmine Ollis, Lanie Griffit and Juvy Jacobs, to keep him up to date with what’s going on, such as the “TikTok pants”.

Beck said he also has the support of his wife, Kristen, a professor at the University of Malone.

“My wife is very analytical,” he said. “She thinks through everything like 10 times. I’m quite a passionate type of person. She’s been very supportive and has been there for me all the time. I think she was shocked at first, but I knew what I was really excited to do this job. So far she’s been a big help. “

Ollis, who has worked in the store for 19 years, said Beck has done a good job with the store.

“He’s a great chef,” she said. “We love it. It’s a great deal for the downtown area.”

Griffith has worked for the store for 18 years.

“I love it, especially now,” she said.

Beck said he also consults Davesha Baker, professor of cosmetology at GlenOak High School, regarding his inventory of hair supplies, and travels to Chicago three times a year to purchase goods from wholesalers.

“I had to invent a system,” he said. “Two of my employees are Filipino and my distributors are Korean. I also hired an African-American employee (Jacobs). It works.”

Becksaid the Beauty Spot will support United Way’s Project Blueprint, a new program designed to train minorities interested in serving on civic and community boards.

“Making money is essential, but so is what is right,” he said.

Beck said the Beauty Spot had the support of Patrick Wyatt, co-owner of Carpe Diem Coffee and president of the city’s Special Improvement District, and Deputy Mayor Fonda Williams.

Beck dismisses concerns that downtown Canton is unsafe.

“People want to be treated fairly, especially in a store,” he said. “Not everyone wants to go to Belden village and pay $ 80 for a t-shirt. Canton needs local stores. It can’t all be a dollar store. We need businesses that are part of the community.”

Father’s Day Run is a loving tribute from Dad in memory of his son

New home of Run to You Racing

Because the building still had unusual space, Beck set out to find other companies to fill it. One business is linked to Beck’s creation of a 5K Father’s Day race in memory of his only son, Brian, who died in a car crash in 2008.

Beck’s left forearm is tattooed “Carpe Diem”.

“I took what I liked, which was running, to encourage people to do what I couldn’t do anymore, which was spending time with your children,” he said. declared.

Beck’s love for running led to a friendship with Jim Chaney, president of Run To You Racing, which manages the Hall of Fame Marathon.

In 2019, Chaney and Beck began looking for a new office for Run to You Racing, which had exceeded its space.

“He and I agreed on one thing: it had to be in Canton,” Beck said.

The issue was resolved when Beck purchased The Beauty Spot building.

Stay visible in downtown Guangzhou

“You want to be where the action is. We want to be very visible,” Chaney said. “We want to be part of the downtown business community. We want this to become a type of clubhouse for runners. You don’t have to travel 26.2 miles to stop.”

Chaney, a 121 marathon veteran, noted that Run to You Racing produces 12 events per year, including a limited entry Hall of Fame marathon, to be held on May 1 and 2.

On July 17, Run To You Racing will host the United States Women’s 6K National Track and Field Championship.

Upstairs is TomTod Ideas, a non-profit organization that helps college students in Stark and Summit counties realize, create, and implement ideas to improve their communities. TomTod Ideas also sponsors summer camps.

TomTod founder Joel Daniel Harris, who calls himself the organization’s “executive dreamer,” said they had grown too much in their office space, which was located in the main branch of the library at Stark County district, about three blocks north of The Beauty Spot.

“Dave’s generosity was a big part of it,” Harris said. “We intended to stay downtown. I have kids in Canton City schools. It’s my community. It’s very important to me.”

Harris said since moving into The Beauty Spot building, he has been able to add staff and an intern.

Harris said TomTod, which he launched about nine years ago, is working with 2,000 children this year.

“What I enjoy about being in this space, you can’t be with Dave without feeling his excitement,” Harris said.

Beck said he was proud to contribute to the rebirth of the downtown area, which includes local restaurants, art galleries and the new football-themed Centennial Plaza.

“I am a dreamer,” Beck said. “Do something with what you have given.”

