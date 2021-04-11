From the Midwest to the Big City – How to Succeed in the Fashion Industry

Rebecca Mardikes is an achievement to be reckoned with. She grew up in Kansas City and is now one of the nation’s premier fashion models, however, it wasn’t just her looks that got her where she is today.

From a young age, Mardikes always strived to compete and be the best at what she wanted to do. Sport is often instrumental in showing an individual’s steadfast tenacity – and Mardikes has always been a top athlete in every sport she has played. She played soccer for 10 years and was a nationally recruited high jumper, ranked third best rookie in the country in her freshman year of high school. Although success in sports came naturally to her, she chose to pursue a university education instead, as her father was a college professor who constantly pushed her to be her best.

Mardikes had unparalleled ambition and intelligence, when she began attending University of Missouri – Kansas City at the tender age of 15, already having 73 college credit hours by the age of 17. She continued to flourish at the University of Missouri – Colombia. , and decided that she wanted to pursue a masters degree in journalism. Missouri is known as the best university in the country for those who wish to pursue a degree in journalism, and once again Rebecca has proven herself to be the cream of the crop, graduating on the Dean’s List with her bachelor’s degree. and her master’s degree when she was only 22 years old. Now that she had racked up many accolades at such a young age, Mardikes decided she wanted to develop her abilities even further, as this young talent from the Midwest decided to carry her aspirations to the big city life of New York City.

Mardikes had a charismatic appeal and a widely sought-after intelligence when looking for a job, and she quickly landed a job at a major PR agency in New York City. She worked as a fashion publicist for two years, which served as a springboard for her current occupation as one of the country’s leading fashion models.

While working as a fashion publicist, Mardikes built relationships with many industry brands and prominent individuals in the fashion world – she loved her job as a publicist, but felt that something tall and exciting loomed on the horizon.

Mardikes started modeling at the age of 18, so immersing himself in the world of fashion in the big city came naturally to him. She decided that since she was at the center of the modeling industry, she would give the industry a try, as failure was something she was not used to. It was no surprise to Mardikes that she would catapult herself to the top of the industry in a fairly short period of time. She is now represented by top model agencies and has had many successful campaigns and partnerships with major brands. Mardikes showcased his talent at notorious events such as: Miami Swim Week, Paris Fashion Week, as well as New York Fashion Week. She has worked with some of the biggest fashion and beauty brands such as: Maybelline, Express, Drunk Elephant, Lucky Brand, Rebecca Minkoff, among others. She has been featured as a model in major fashion magazines like Harper’s Bazaar. Now that Mardikes is considered a top model in the industry, nothing stops this ambitious talent regardless of which company she chooses to pursue.

Few can rise to the top of an industry like Mardikes, as very few possess the unparalleled work ethic, ambition, talent and intellect that has been seen in Mardikes’ career. Mardikes wants to give back to the local community that raised her to what she is today, as she seeks to start a charity for children who have been victims of domestic violence. It has always been a passion of her, as she was involved in such charities in high school as well as with her sorority when she was in college. Her passion for helping children comes from her youth in the Midwest, as she still volunteered in daycare, tutoring and everything related to helping children. Chances are, any time Mardikes decides to go down this route, her charity will likely be one of the most successful in whatever locality she chooses.

Mardikes attributes much of her success to her family as her father always pushed her to go beyond academic greatness.

Mardikes’ success parallels her fearless nature, as she is a big adrenaline junkie who enjoys skydiving, jetskiing, and helicopters. As the saying goes, “The only thing to fear is fear itself”, it is clear that fear is something that is not its dictionary.

Mardikes has many hobbies and interests outside of her successful career, she enjoys reading, painting with watercolors, and is always looking for baking recipes for her next amazing creation. Mardikes has traveled extensively, having completed internships in Brussels and London. She still lives true to her roots and is a huge fan of the Kansas City Chiefs football team and other local sports teams.

Rebecca Mardikes is a unique talent, and is a prime example of how the combination of ambition, talent and intellect has limitless potential in this world. She is a great example for aspiring models and young girls looking to thrive in the fashion industry.

