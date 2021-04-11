Marks and Spencer buyers bewildered by the price of the linen dress, saying they ‘nailed their own coffin’

With summer on the horizon, many will be eyeing lighter clothes for the sunnier days to come.
Marks and Spencer usually has a good range of summer outfits, but their recent social media post has some buyers upset with the price of the piece.
Currently, their food halls have remained open during the lockdown and shoppers have been able to purchase food and drink at their outlets.
Non-essential purchases can also be made on these tours, such as clothing.
With non-essential stores to open from tomorrow (April 12), many are eager to come in and shop at their leisure.
But will they go for this particular dress?
The caption read: “We welcome Jaeger to M&S with a collection of upscale contemporary and timeless wardrobe updates that the brand is loved for.”
Jaeger is a high end brand present in many high end retail stores and first appeared in 2008 at London Fashion Week.
This is a pure linen shirt dress with bold tie-dye stripes.
It is described on the M&S website as “classic fit at a versatile length above the knee, with a fabric belt that emphasizes your waistline. Collared neckline leads to a buttoned bodice with a button placket. concealed for an elegant look. “
Despite this alluring description, many were visibly annoyed by the press of the dress.
It costs 125.
One upset buyer shared this comment: “Only 125 out of my pocket and most other M&S buyers. What we need are affordable clothing. This is a desperate move targeting an iconic brand like Jaegar. Jaegar is so much better than M&S designs it the fabrics, the craftsmanship. I guess if that saves them all is forgiven. Long live Jaegar who kinda goes to M&S you have nailed your own coffin. “
Another said: “Hoping to get back to the 70s vibe. The Jaeger store was also great but a bit pricey for young customers.”
The price seemed to be rubbing people the wrong way as more and more comments came in.
One of them said that she would buy it if it wasn’t for the price and that she would have to wait for the sale instead.
Another buyer compared M&S to Selfridges and said he would be selling oysters soon.
But it wasn’t all dark for this particular room.
Many have said they ‘love the dress’ and one said they are anxiously waiting ‘for her’ to be released.
While the lockdown map is going according to plan, it will only take you a few hours to browse through your favorite clothes.
