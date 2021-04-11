Kmart slammed for ‘sexist’ women’s sweatpants

The Kmart client criticizes the popular retailer for wearing ‘sexist’ sweatpants and creating a double standard for women’s and men’s clothing.

I don’t want to be forced to pay more for a product because of my gender, was a comment that sparked a rant about sexism in women’s clothing at Kmart.

A customer named Rosalie took to social media to slam the retailer for a list of the differences between the Kmarts Anko brand, affordable versions of sweatpants for women and men.

Rosalie complained about the lack of pockets in cheaper womens sweatpants and the fact that men could pay $ 8 for pockets, women had to pay $ 25.

On top of that, she said the female version is made from a finer fabric than the men’s.

Women are also cold in winter, she wrote.

I use pockets in my pants literally every day

In an epic rant that should be totally unnecessary in this day and age, Rosalie explained why a woman might want pockets in her pants.

I can’t figure out what it is my gender that suggests I wouldn’t need pockets in my sweatpants, she wrote.

I use pockets in my pants literally every day.

Let me give you a few examples: put dog treats, put my keys, put a pen, put my phone. There are a lot of other examples I can give, but I’ll leave it at that.

I’m aware that there are Everlast sweatpants that have pockets, but I don’t want to spend $ 25 on the privilege of pants with pockets.

What I want is a product of equal quality to the male equivalent

Rosalie said it wasn’t fair that men only had to pay $ 8 for sweatpants that had all the features of more expensive women’s tracksuits.

I, too, want to spend $ 8 on a pair of basic sweatpants that are fleece and warm and have POCKETS.

She said that even though she knew she could just buy the men’s pants, she was short, so the men’s pants are too long.

PLEASE I implore you to consider stocking women’s sweatpants made from the same fleece as the men’s, and for the sake of taste, with POCKETS.

Some people applauded her.

I support that, said one person.

But others pointed out that more functionality equals more fabric and more work, so the cost would be higher.

So you don’t want to pay for those with pockets that use extra material and extra manpower to craft, but are available, one person asked.

If you want more than basic, spend more money on them, another person said.

Rosalie didn’t have it. After all, if Kmart could make men’s pants with pockets for $ 8, why couldn’t they do the same for women?

Why do I have to pay extra for the pockets? Why can’t basic sweatpants have pockets like men’s? she wrote.

According to Kmart, only boys can be astronauts

This isn’t the first time that Kmart has gotten into hot water because of sexist fashion.

A mom posted about a Kmart clothing line labeled boys’ clothing, featuring the NASA logo.

She checked the girls section and found my little ponies, rainbows and sparkles. No astronauts.

Kmart replied to the mom.

“At Kmart Australia, we welcome customer feedback on our products and services in order to continuously improve ourselves and better reflect the changing needs of our community. NASA’s line of children’s clothing is available in girls ‘and boys’ styles. [links were provided]. They were also recently displayed together in our store windows for all of our customers to enjoy and shop.

But she pointed out that if you go to the girls section, you won’t find any NASA branded gear. And a search of the NASA website revealed clothes in the boys’ section.

