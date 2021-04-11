The royal family will dress differently to honor Prince Philip before and after the funeral

Eat this, not that!

Simple Tips to Avoid a “Fatal” Heart Attack, Doctors Now Say

Right now, the coronavirus is the No. 1 health problem in the country, but keeping your heart healthy should also remain paramount: Heart disease remains the number one cause of death in America, according to the CDC, with 655,381 in dying every year. And since COVID-19 can cause heart problems, it makes sense to make sure your ticker is working properly. “Even though we feel healthy now, the goal is to avoid a heart attack in the next 10 to 20 years,” says cardiologist Tarak Rambhatla, MD, of the importance of annual physical exams to identify potential problems. “If we have underlying heart risk factors that we don’t realize, these can progress to real disease in 10 to 15 years,” he says. “If you know at least these numbers, it will give you a good framework for identifying risk factors [for heart attacks and disease]. “Read on and to ensure your health and the health of others, don’t miss these signs that your disease is actually coronavirus in disguise. 1 Get the flu shot The flu? What about heart health? What’s the connection? This: Adults over 65 are more likely to experience life-threatening complications from the flu, including heart attacks. That’s why cardiologists like Allen J. Taylor, MD, president of cardiology at MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute , get vaccinated every year. The attack increases up to 10 times in the days and weeks following an acute influenza infection, “he says. A flu shot can also make sure you don’t get the flu in addition to the coronavirus, a potentially deadly dual threat. Stress Levels “Stress hormones can cause an increase in cortisol, resulting in an increase in visceral fat (fat around your organs) which has a direct impact on heart health,” says Andrea Paul, MD. Stress can increase adrenaline, a hormone that triggers your “fight” or “flight” response and increases your heart rate and blood pressure. Keeping those numbers high creates an inflammatory response in the body, which in turn can cause problems. heart disease, including heart disease and even heart attacks. 3 Get off your phone Cardiologists, like most of us, are glued to their phones. Although they must be available for professional reasons, they also know the value of shutdown. And they’re right: a recent study by the American Psychological Association found that “constant checkers” or people who always watch social media, email, and other apps on their smartphones are more stressed than those that are not. “Take a vacation from your smart devices on weekends,” recommends Nieca Goldberg, MD, cardiologist and expe American Heart Association volunteer rt. “Pick a weekend day for a break.” 4 Avoid Toxins “The chemicals in processed foods, pesticides, alcohol, nicotine, recreational drugs and sweeteners all strain the cardiovascular system,” says Shae Leonard, medical assistant and functional medicine clinician . “This causes oxidative stress leading to vessel damage, buildup of deposits and cardiovascular disease.” 5 Pay attention to your blood sugar “Raising blood sugar is its starting point (leads to oxidative damage to the arteries, endothelial dysfunction, hypertension, and eventually a buildup / blockages of plague and cholesterol,” explains Leonard Optimal levels not only ‘normal’ or ‘within normal’; it’s not optimal. “6 Good Nights Sleep” Always allow enough time to sleep 8-9 hours each night, “says Dr. Beverly Yates. “Create and maintain a healthy sleep schedule. Get sleep at the same time each night and wake up at the same time each morning.” 7 Walk away from the table “Be careful if you are hungry when you eat. Take frequent breaks when you eat so that your body has time to see if you are full, “says Dr. Poston.” Keep track of your eating habits to see if you are eating out of boredom or to relieve the stress. “8 Exercic e “Any amount of exercise is better than none at all,” says Leann Poston, MD. “Set a goal, whether it’s steps there a day, climbing stairs or just getting more involved in any. activity that gives you pleasure and requires movement. “The best exercise for your heart is the one you’ll actually do,” says Dr. Yates. “Consistency is important.” 9 Drink Coffee Worried that your morning cup or three of Joe’s might hurt your heart? Dont be. “Fortunately, coffee is still acceptable and even somewhat protective for heart disease and diabetes,” says Richard Collins, MD, a cardiologist based in Littleton, Colo. A recent study by researchers at Queen Mary University in London revealed that even drinking so much because 25 cups of coffee a day will have no impact on your heart. Although most of us don’t drink a lot, another study by German researchers found that drinking four cups can help endothelial cells or the cells that line the inside of blood vessels to function better, which can help. in turn help the heart to pump blood more efficiently. 10 Don’t Forget Your Vitamins “The most important dietary stress leading to heart disease is vitamin B12 and folic acid deficiency. Deficiency in any of these factors leads to an increase in homocysteine , cellular waste, ”says Sheldon Zablow, MD. “As this toxin increases, it causes inflammation of the endothelial cells lining the heart’s blood vessels and increases the thickness of the blood. This combination causes an increase in blood clots which leads to heart disease and stroke. a multivitamin every day gives your body 11 sodium limit While the American Heart Association recommends a maximum of 2,300 mg of sodium per day, the average adult consumes over 3,400 mg. This can lead to health problems because sodium is one of the main contributors to high blood pressure, one of the risk factors for heart disease and heart attack. Avoid these risks by limiting the addition of salt as much as possible. “For packaged foods, the nutrition information panel can be useful in identifying low sodium products, and for menu items, diners can request information on sodium content,” the researcher said. study lead, Lisa J. Harnack, Dr PH, professor at the University of Minnesota at Minneapolis. “Also, if you frequently add salt to food at the table or in food preparation at home, consider use less. “12 Do not smoke” Over time, smoking contributes to atherosclerosis (a build-up of plaque in the arteries) and increases the risk of having and dying from heart disease, heart failure or heart attack, “says the NIH.” Compared to non-smokers, people who smoke are more likely to have heart disease and suffer a heart attack. “RELATED: The Average easier to avoid a heart attack, say doctors 13 Avoid drinking a lot of alcohol While a few drinks can be heart healthy, such as raising your “good” cholesterol (HDL), if you aren’t drinking already, your heart shouldn’t be a reason to start. “Regular or heavy alcohol consumption can injure your heart and lead to diseases of the heart muscle called cardiomyopathy,” explains WebMD. “Drinking alcohol regularly can also increase your blood pressure.” 14 Investing in Self-Care “My best advice for myself, friends / family and patients is to take a firm stand on 20-30 minutes of self-care which can take the form of meditation or relaxation other than screen time, ”says Sonal Chandra, MD. “This personal work takes precedence over any other work, the rest can wait!” So follow these basic mitigation measures for your heart, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don’t miss these 35 places where you’re most likely to catch COVID.