Staggering warning after unconscious man rescued by RNLI

Refinery 29 United Kingdom

Your horoscope this week: April 11, 2021

This week begins with a new moon in Aries, and as long as we want to believe, anything is possible. The Aries new moon is a bonfire, with Mercury, Chiron, the Sun and Venus under the constellation Aries. There is something irreverent and unstoppable in the air, something adolescent, something serious, something that believes in something called love. With Mercury in Aries and Mars in Gemini, people are very likely to say what they want to say and do what they say. While no one is guaranteed to like the results, they’re likely to hear something like don’t say i didn’t warn you. Just think of Aries Lil Nas X responding to Montero’s haters with reasoning, you love to say we’re going to hell but you get mad when I really go. With Pluto squared Venus and Neptune squared Mars, it’s important to remember that just because we can say something doesn’t mean we want something now that we should go. The Aries are good at pulling their shot, but aren’t always prepared for what comes after the game wins. Set your sights a little further in preparation for the week ahead so that when temptation strikes you have something to measure it against. Everyone knows that an Aries birthday lasts for the entire month, and for soldiers who have had not one but two solar flashbacks in the midst of a pandemic, a one month birthday is well deserved. Celebration, of course, is a whole different story. Aries is a sign who loves to share their joy and pleasure and is well equipped to find a way to do so, no matter what is trying to stifle their flame. You are encouraged, dear Aries, to bring in your warm energy in the week following the Aries new moon, your moon. You will find that the more you tune into what matters, the more time you have for it. Your word is golden and what you say sparkles with life, becomes real and possible.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoTaurus Sun and Taurus Rising It is quite easy to say, in a moment of humility, that you have everything you have need and a whole other thing to really believe. Waves of gratitude, opportunities to peer behind the veil of everyday life and see your life for all it is, are as beautiful as rare an eagle perched where you rest your eyes. But just because these feelings aren’t easy doesn’t mean you can’t help them. Start by making room for them. Sweep away the cobweb remnants of old ideas about what you should do and what you should have in your name. Shoulds are an ubiquitous mess. What feels good today, what is good? Can you make room for more, more often? Illustration by Stefhany LozanoGemini Sun & Gemini Rising The common saying is to practice what you preach, which you usually do very well. But sometimes things just don’t go in that order. Sometimes our faith gets a little blurry and the world we believe in stops making sense to us. In these cases, you might find yourself having to act on what you want to believe in in front of your hearts all the way. A practice of building your own vision and belief system through new encounters, a kind of stumbling forward. There are people who balk at this process of discovery and cling to a way of being that they no longer resonate with. But you, dear Gemini, are not one of those people. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano Cancer Sun & Cancer Rising The relationships we have take energy. If they weren’t careful they can take so much energy, they become our job. Even though our ideal selves are independent, accomplished, and open to new experiences, our lived experience can quickly become other-centered. Not only are we community animals, we were raised to believe that loneliness is a failure. Have been driven, consciously or not, to combat the threat of this failure, presenting itself to others at the expense of ourselves. The problem is, no one benefits when you run out because there is no water in an empty cup. Let yourself be regenerated, let your offering come from a place of abundance, no fear. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLeo Sun & Leo Rising Just because your work takes up so much of your time, it doesn’t mean it has to define yourself. There are people who love what they do, there are people who liked something until it became their job, and there are people who separate what they like and what they do it for the money. Each of these people has a choice of what to think about it. Devoting your time to something changes your relationship with it. What is familiar can fade away and become rote. Leo, while you can’t change your situation, you can break the spell. Start by noticing whenever you have a choice and how often you are tempted to act like you have no choice. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoVirgo Sun & Virgo Rising Of course you are very perceptive. How could you be anything other than, when you’re pretty much programmed to assess and process all the details in a given situation, archiving whatever is relevant for future reference and research? But being gifted with a keen sense of perception can be a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, you notice anything that is slightly off-beat, anything that could be improved. On the other hand, you are equipped with everything you need to get in the way. What if this week you unleashed your perceptual powers instead of distracting them with unnecessary re-editing and self-criticism? What are you afraid to see beyond yourself? Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLibra Sun & Libra Rising Maybe there are still people who have only one definition of home and it is a city they have never left. This romantic comedy idea is beautiful, but it is a far cry from the experience most of us have, especially those of us who have had to move our entire lives: away from family, against small towns small of mind, and towards work or lovers or whatever. it promised us a feeling of belonging. Home can be a complicated, constantly evolving, and still valuable thing. Home can be what you feel in someone’s arms, and also what you yearn for when you are there. This week when homesickness hits, ask yourself what home means to you now, not what it meant when you were someone else.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoScorpio Sun and Scorpio RisingIt is true that the Scorpio, as a sign, is often misunderstood. Their famous tails are not up to their tender hearts. While you do your best to hide it, misunderstandings and assumptions do not go unnoticed. He is the only human to be injured. The hurt is a valid feeling, but it is also embarrassing, because the hurt floods our reasoning. You will find that it hurts twice to work twice on over-explaining yourself and trying to get someone to see you. Sometimes someone’s failure to hold you accountable has nothing to do with you. Sometimes you’re better off showing yourself why you deserve to be treated differently than convincing someone else with your good deeds. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoSagittarius Sun & Sagittarius RisingWild how the fear of loss can really keep you from enjoying something, eh? Quite easy, intellectually, to admit that change is a constant and nothing is forever. Much more difficult to consider what brings us pleasure and joy with the same detachment. Especially not when feigning detachment causes us to hold back a vital part of ourselves. Of course, it’s neither extreme, intellectual distance, or sticky obsession, that allows us to fully experience the experience we aspire to. Finding common ground is difficult, but it is doable. This week, do your best to make choices based on how you feel right now, not how you expect to feel later. Feeling good now can be enough.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoCapricorn Sun & Capricorn RisingPerhaps it’s a necessary arrangement so that what makes us feel energized and alive is also what contributes to our feeling of isolation. If we take all of this at face value, it’s easy to get away with the feeling that the universe wants us to choose between feeling loved and feeling free, between feeling the safety of the pack and the loneliness of a road. opened. Deep down, you know that these feelings have their own cycle. This sense of security is what makes you take more risk, this risk taking feels good when you report your rewards to someone. Whatever part of the cycle you are going to advance or strengthen in, it is a necessary part, and it will enrich you if you let it. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano Aquarius Sun & Aquarius Rising You know how Annie Lennox sings No more I love you, the tongue leaves me? Well, this week it’s the complete opposite of that, Aquarius. The tongue comes back to you like the rays of the sun, going through a long dark night. The language, the ability to speak without doubting if you think so, without fear of regretting it later, hits you in the head and hopes to take a tour of the city of full sentences and meaningful exchange. Let him in and carry him, Aquarius; let marinate. Let it take you like a tour guide, reminding you of the name of that tree you always come across, asking you to smell the air. It’s all a sign, but you have to translate it. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano Pisces Sun & Pisces Rising It’s natural to feel left out sometimes, Pisces. Especially at this time when social gatherings are limited and the ones we love have to set tough boundaries. It is natural to feel a little hopeless when the ongoing calamities of human existence are not mitigated by waves of pleasant and entertaining company. The desire for community, the pleasure of getting to know each other and the sparkling feeling of falling into a similar spirit is a valid desire because these things are the cream of everyday life. Don’t let this desire distract you from what you have. It’s tempting to feel what we depend on. Remember that what is around you is something that you have chosen for a reason. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano Do you like what you see? How about more R29 goodness, right here? Your 2021 horoscope is here